Strictly’s Oti Mabuse has been confirmed as judge to replace John Barrowman on the Dancing on Ice judging panel.

The professional dancer, who was paired up with Ugo Monyo for Strictly Come Dancing 2021, was voted off in week five of the show, is set to join ITV for the reality skating show – sitting on the judging panel alongside Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Ashley Banjo.

It comes after John Barrowman was axed from the show earlier this year after he admitted to “tomfoolery” on the set of Doctor Who, following allegations that he would regularly expose his penis to other cast members.

And ITV was under pressure to axe the judge when reports surfaced back in May.

And now his replacement is confirmed ahead of the new series starting in 2022.

Announcing the news that Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is going to be a judge Dancing on Ice, the show tweeted, ‘Welcome to the Dancing On Ice family, Oti Mabuse! Meet the judges for the brand-new series, returning this January on ITV and ITV Hub.’

And fans are delighted with the news that Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is going to be a judge on Dancing on Ice.

One tweeted, ‘Best judging panel in years. Looking forward to the show starting in Jan and I’m sure Oti will be an amazing judge’

Another fan put, ‘Finally someone with some dance knowledge! Good riddance John Barrowman!’

And a third added, ‘100% here for this!! Think she’ll be magic’.

Oti has also just announced her new Podcast, she tweeted, ‘To all dance fans and dance enthusiasts who love all things dance. I have a BRAND NEW

@BBCSounds podcast all about dance coming on the 12th of January 2022!’

She previously revealed her heartbreak over the Coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions when she tweeted, ‘Genuinely genuinely all I wanted for Christmas is a hug from my parents… that’s all! Thank you covid for teaching the value of family.’

ITV has released a trailer for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, and you can watch it below…