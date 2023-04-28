The sweet inspiration behind I'm A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo's newborn son's unusual name

I'm A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo has announced the birth of his third child and revealed his unusual name that was inspired by Greek mythology.

Jordan Banjo of Diversity fame took to Instagram earlier this week to announce the birth of his third child with the world. Jordan, who is currently starring on ITV's I'm A Celebrity spin-off show in South Africa (opens in new tab), posted a blurred photo of his wife Naomi Courts (opens in new tab) holding the newborn alongside the caption, "Atreus Funso Banjo 20.04.2023 8lb 8oz. I’m so proud of you @naomibanjo, my angel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you."

Fans gushed over the adorable photo and were delighted when Jordan later posted a sweet video sharing the journey of his wife's pregnancy (opens in new tab), starting with footage of her growing baby bump (opens in new tab) and finishing with clips taken after his newborns arrival.

The original post shared the couple's unusual choice of name (opens in new tab), 'Atreus Funso,' a unique decision even considering the unique fruit inspired baby name that has recebtly soared in popularity (opens in new tab)

However, the name has the sweetest roots in Greek mythology and its meaning it just adorable. Atreus is a name from Greek mythology that means "fearless".

The unique name came as no surprise for Jordan's fans as his two other children also have unusual names pulled from history. His oldest son, who is now four years old, bears the name Cassius, which means “helmeted warrior” and has origins dating back to the time of the Romans.

Following the birth of his first child, Jordan said he was 'the luckiest man there is' in a post sharing the news on Instagram. He wrote, "Myself and @naomiella21 haven’t shared this straight away because we wanted to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful moment that we had as a family.

"On the 07.05.2018 at 12:29am our beautiful son was born! Words cannot describe the feeling of seeing your future come into this world. I’m so proud of mum & baby, both are doing absolutely amazing and @naomiella21 you are a super woman. If I didn’t know it before, I do now, I am the luckiest man there is. Welcome to the world Cassius Ashley Banjo."

Cassius got his middle name from his uncle, Jordan's older brother, Ashley Banjo, who welcomed his second child with his wife Francesca back in 2020. (opens in new tab)

The star's only daughter, three-year-old Mayowa Angel, was born in 2020 and quickly gained the nickname Mimi. Announcing her birth on Instagram, Jordan shared, "So yesterday 23.7.2019 at 3.24pm weighing 8 pound 9, our little angel was born! Naomi I cannot put into words the depth of love and respect I have for you, I can never repay the gifts you’ve brought into our lives with our 2 beautiful children.

"This time the process was so different than it was with Cass but you were so strong and amazing, thank you. So world please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you."

The unique name Mayowa has origins in Yoruba, the West African ethnic group who mainly inhabit parts of Nigeria, Benin, and Togo, and means 'the one who brings joy to the family.'

The name also has a more sentimental meaning to Jordan as it is his middle name.