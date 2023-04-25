Where in South Africa is I’m A Celebrity filmed?
The latest location is intriguing viewers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Drop everything and clear your evening viewing schedules, because I'm A Celebrity is back. The special spin-off sees insects being chomped in a different location to usual - but where?
The enduring popularity of watching fellow humans being subjected to a series of sometimes gag-inducing challenges and conditions, knows no bounds. For two decades, viewers have not tired of I'm A Celeb, leaving those behind the show tasked with coming up with new and interesting formats to hold public interest. I'm A Celeb South Africa (opens in new tab) is the latest iteration, featuring nine famous contestants who have all appeared on the series before. This all-star version sees high profile faces from Carol Vorderman (opens in new tab) and Helen Flanagan (opens in new tab) to Phil Tuffnell and Jordan Banjo (opens in new tab), return to face up to extreme bushtucker trials and possible hunger cramps, to become overall Legend of the jungle. To find out the exact location in South Africa this action will be unfolding, keep reading.
For those who love watching celebs take on difficult challenges, Channel 4's Celebrity Hunted (opens in new tab) sees famous duos go off-grid in an attempt to evade capture by a team of surveillance experts. Elsewhere on the channel, Scared of The Dark (opens in new tab) follows celebrities entering a pitch black bunker where they will live, eat and sleep in total darkness for 180 hours - even challenges with food rewards take place without a flicker of light.
Where in South Africa is I’m A Celebrity filmed?
I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, is filmed in in Kruger National Park, one of Africa's largest game reserves situated in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
No stranger to being transformed into an I'm A Celeb camp, Kruger National Park has been the location of choice for international takes of the show, such as the French, German, Hungarian, Danish, Romanian, and Australian of the series.
Returning contestant Fatima Whitbread has spoken of her excitement at taking on the show in the South African setting. The former athlete said "My son was born in South Africa. My late husband worked there for ten years and it is a country close to my heart. I am looking forward to going back."
She continued "All my family are so excited that I am taking part in this new series and I am a great supporter of Ant & Dec. They are two funny characters who always have you cracking up. I am sure they are going to make some jokes about cockroaches and it will be nice to see them again. I’ve not seen them since I was last on I’m A Celebrity."
Fatima remains famous for having a cockroach crawl up her nose during her first stint on the series. She was selected for a Trial that involved wearing a clear plastic helmet that was slowly filled with insects. A cockroach crawled inside her nose, becoming lodged inside a nostril.
Fatima kept the cockroach and said of the incident "People still come up and chat about the cockroach. And every time I’m A Celebrity comes out, the cockroach incident gets aired quite a bit! Most children remember me for the cockroach and their parents remember me for throwing a javelin!"
Can you visit the set of I'm A Celebrity?
The public are welcome to visit Kruger National Park, but I'm A Celebrity doesn't allow visitors to the set, wherever the show is being filmed.
Kruger National Park is a hugely popular destination for those wanting to experience a safari. The safari tour options in the area range from exclusive private safaris to more affordable group safaris. There's a good chance of spotting Africa's Big Five, which includes elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards and buffalo.
Available accommodation ranges from large country lodges and hotels, to smaller safari lodges and tented camps. The climate of Kruger National Park humid and hot, with a rainy season from September until May. The driest periods can be found during September and October, although due to the size of the area, climate can vary throughout the park.
A post shared by Mbombela Experience (@mbombelaexperience) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Is I'm A Celebrity South Africa pre-recorded?
Yes, I'm A Celebrity South Africa is pre-recorded. This will mean there will be no public vote to select camp members for trials, or eviction.
Reports claim the series was pre-recorded due to the threat of being unable to return to Australia if any Covid restrictions were reintroduced, as producers didn't want to return to Wales. According to Chronicle Live (opens in new tab), a source close to the series said "This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years."
They continued "There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers. We need sun and new challenges. Aussie authorities are pretty tough when it comes to Covid lockdowns and restrictions. If we can’t go, we’ll have this one ready."
How many episodes of I'm A Celebrity South Africa are there?
There will be 15 episodes of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa. The series will air on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, for a total of three weeks.
Former England cricketer Phil Tuffnell will be returning to defend his crown, having won the show way back in 2003. Speaking about the bravery he showed the first time around, Tuffnell said "I was very brave back then but what I do know is the Trials don’t half make you feel that you are alive!"
He added "The heart starts pumping and it is good to challenge yourself. I can still remember feeling very proud of myself after I’d completed the Trials. You do get a buzz and you’ve got to throw yourself into it all. I will go with a smile on my face and hopefully I will enjoy it as much as I did last time."
Related ITV Features:
- Where was Malpractice filmed? Locations featured in the ITV medical drama (opens in new tab)
- Samantha Stobbart now: What happened to the former girlfriend of Raoul Moat after his murderous rampage? (opens in new tab)
- Who is Bruno Tonioli and is he married? All you need to know about the new Britain's Got Talent 2023 judge (opens in new tab)
- Is Six Four based on a true story? Inspiration behind the Kevin McKidd ITV drama (opens in new tab)
- Is Kevin McKidd married and does he have children? Everything you need to know about the Scottish star (opens in new tab)
- Soccer Aid 2023: Where is it held and who is playing? (opens in new tab)
- The Bay season 4 ending explained and star Elóise Thomas reveals all she knows about a possible season 5 (opens in new tab)
- Will there be a series 4 of Grace? Future of the ITV crime drama confirmed (opens in new tab)
- Where is Grace filmed? Series 3 filming locations of the ITV crime drama revealed (opens in new tab)
- Endeavour series 9 ending explained: What happened to Endeavour, Joan, and Thursday as the crime drama comes to a close for the final time (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and telling you why you should watch them.
-
-
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is a ‘huge fan’ of this Disney movie and admits bittersweet reality during baby bank visit
The Princess of Wales spoke of something every parent can relate to
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
6 clever ways to save for your child's future
We run through some of the best options to consider when it comes to putting money aside for your children
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Why did Carol Vorderman leave Countdown and what was her salary?
She rose to fame as the intelligent number cruncher on the CHannel 4 show, now I'm a Celebrity viewers want to know why did Carol Vorderman leave Countdown and what was her salary at the time.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Will there be a season 2 of The Diplomat?
Will there be a season 2 of The Diplomat? After a successful debut season and a cliff hanger ending, fans are desperate for more.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who got cut from American Idol?
Check out if your favorite star is still on the show - here's who left and which singers remain as we head to the lives...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Diplomat ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the Netflix thriller
The Diplomat ending explained: Unravelling the action that took place in the finale, and what that could mean for a possible season 2.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where was Malpractice filmed? Locations featured in the ITV medical drama
Where was Malpractice filmed? We reveal shooting locations of the latest medical drama on the block - the show has been an instant hit with viewers.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is doing Strictly Come Dancing 2023? Line-up and judges confirmed
The hit BBC dance show is back for its 21st season and it's a glitzy one....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Obsession ending explained: What happens to Anna and William?
We explain the Obsession ending, as Anna and William's affair unravels and the show comes to a dramatic conclusion.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published