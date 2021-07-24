We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has joined forces with Bradley Walsh for a new series, Take Off with Bradley and Holly, and it starts tonight.

Nearly two years after the Christmas special proved a huge hit in 2019, Holly and Bradley are finally back making holiday dreams come true on July 24 at 6pm on BBC1.

The travel-inspired gameshow sees members of the studio audience see their name appear on the departure board and compete to win flights to amazing destinations such as St. Lucia, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

And, after 18 months of travel bans due to covid-19, you might be thinking, how can I get involved?

With series 1 only just about to air, it’s unclear whether there will be a series 2 yet. But fans can register their interest in being in the show’s audience in future.

You can find the form on www.sroaudiences.com, where a statement says, “Although we have no details of further recordings of this show, if you would like to add your details to our mailing list here, we can email you with details of possible future recordings.

“To be informed when booking opens, which is usually a few weeks before recording, please complete IN FULL and submit the details below.

After nearly two years in the making, Bradley and Holly are thrilled to be returning to our TV screens.

“We’re really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can’t wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday,” the pair said in a statement.

But one person not so thrilled at Holly landing a new project away from This Morning is her best friend and This Morning co-presenter of 12 years, Philip Schofield.

Voicing his concerns over Holly working with Bradley on The One Show earlier this week, Phil said, “Wow, that happened quickly.

“Wake up for the summer and then next thing you know is you’re [Holly] with another man.”

He jokingly added, “Okay, okay it’s fine. I’m obviously devastated, but I want the dog and the CD collection.”

To which Holly responded, “I’d love to say I’ve traded him in for a younger model but that’s not the case with Bradley Walsh.”

It’s all friendly banter with Holly and Phil, who have been firm friends since meeting on This Morning back in 2009.

As well as working together on a daily basis, the pair often enjoy social activities outside of This Morning and Phil even described Holly as his emotional rock in the months prior to him coming out as gay.

In his book, Life Is What You Make It, Phil said, “We were closer than we’d ever been. Holly knew my truth and was helping me to hold everything together.”