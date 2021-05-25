We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has landed an exciting new job away from This Morning.

It comes after the popular presenter was said to be in ‘crisis talks’ over her future on This Morning amid an ongoing legal battle with her former management company.

Holly, 40, is set to join permanent judges Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan on the upcoming spin-off show of The Masked Singer.

Set to debut on 29th May, for a week-long set of special shows, the This Morning star will have to decide who is hiding beneath the costume, judging them solely on the clues given and their moves to see if she can spot who it is.

Speaking about her exciting new role, Holly Willoughby said, “How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they’re doing in these costumes is mind-blowing. I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat.”

In recent weeks, viewers have asked Where is Holly Willoughby? as she took time off from her daytime job as co-host of This Morning, which is famous for its Spin to Win competition and passphrase, to take part in the show.

This Morning has been nominated for a gong at the upcoming National Television Awards 2021 in the Daytime category.

Meanwhile, David Walliams, who is normally a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, which was cancelled this year, will also be a guest judge.

He said, “I had a blast being a guest judge on the show. It is so silly and fun that you can’t help but have the best time. Joel and the other judges made me feel so welcome. It is much harder than judging BGT though. This is more like having to be a detective!”

Completing the guest judging squad is brand new Doctor Who companion John Bishop.

Viewers might remember that Holly was absent from the ITV show recently, with Rochelle Humes drafted in as her replacement.

Holly, who has three children Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, six, with her husband Dan Baldwin, had been juggling homeschooling with lockdown and her own workload.

And with Holly’s outfits often the talk of the show, we cant wait to see the wardrobe for her new job!