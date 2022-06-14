Tanya Burr is pregnant with her first child as she confirms news with mystery boyfriend

Tanya Burr has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The former YouTube star turned actress made the announcement on Tuesday with a cute picture of her blossoming bump with her and her partner's hands cradling it.

Tanya wrote in the caption, “We love you so much already little 🥜”

After previously admitting she "overshared" during her previous relationship with ex-husband Jim Chapman, she decided not to tag the father of the baby in the post.

Prior to the exciting baby news, Tanya had a 12-year romance and three-and-a-half-year marriage with famous YouTuber Jim Chapman, but the couple decided to call it quits in 2019.

Tanya announced their breakup on Instagram at the time, writing, "Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

"We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

Tanya is dating someone new despite the public breakup, but hasn't shared his face or name on social media.

She told The Telegraph, "I'm very loved up. It's very exciting."

Tanya explained her decision to keep her beau out of the spotlight, saying, "I overshared at the beginning of my online career without realising the effect it would have, so I really reined it in.

"I’ve been quite private for a few years now and my audience are used to it, so they don’t expect anything anymore."

Tanya's friends and family flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with fellow YouTuber Zoe Sugg writing, "The best neeeeewwwssss! ♥️♥️♥️ Love you both xxx."

Alfie Deyes, Zoella's other half, gushed, "I couldn’t be happier for you both! <3"

Former Geordie Shore star, Vicky Pattison, added, "Congratulations gorgeous," followed by a red love heart emoji.