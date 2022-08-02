The Good Neighbour - is it based on a true story?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a new thriller drama to sink your teeth into then look no further than The Good Neighbour as fans are asking is it based on a true story?

Neighbours soap might have been axed (opens in new tab) after 37 years but fear not, there's a gripping Sky Original movie about some different neighbours that is sure to get you thinking about what you'd do in their position.

As we look at whether The Good Neighbour is based on a true story...

Is The Good Neighbour 2022 based on a true story?

The Good Neighbour 2022 is technically a fictionalised version of German film Unter Nachbarn, but the original version was based on real events that took place in Latvia therefore it should be considered a true story as it is a remake of that film.

While this new version of the film, a psychological thriller, is fictional, it explores a very real theme – the delicate balance between friendship and tragedy.

This film is not be be confused with the 2011 film also called The Good Neighbour which is inspired by the tragic true story of the murder of Nia Glassie.

What is The Good Neighbour about?

The Good Neighbour is about the budding friendship between two very different neighbours David (Luke Kleintank) and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) but it takes a tragic turn when David runs over a young woman and causes her death.

According to IMDB, American journalist, David starts a new job in Riga, Latvia, for his old friend Grant (Bruce Davison) at European Press Network. The job comes with a big, old, furnished house and Grant's other BMW car. When his car won't start, he rings on his new neighbour's doorbell and meets Robert. Robert helps him with the car and they take the car for a spin and become friends. Next evening they go to a nightclub where David meets Janine from London and gets her phone number.

Driving home, David accidentally hits a dark bike rider on a backroad. It turns out to be Janine. Robert, a nurse, tries to help her but she's dead. He convinces guilt-ridden DUI David to drive away without reporting it. Robert later drives the car into a lake. At work David covers the hit and run attending the police press conference where Janine's sister asks him to help find witnesses and the culprit.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

Where can I watch the Good neighbour 2022?

You can watch The Good Neighbour 2022 on Sky Cinema when it's released on August 6. Alternatively the movie is also available to watch on Redbox, Prime Video, VUDU, Vudu Movie & TV Store or Apple TV on your Roku device.

The Good Neighbour 2022 cast

The Good Neighbour 2022 stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Robert, Luke Kleintank as David, Eloise Smyth as Vanessa, Bruce Davison as Grant, Ieva Florence-Vīksne as Janine, Regīna Razuma as Mrs. Petrova, Guna Zariņa as Juta Reine, and Kaspars Znotiņš as Henry.

Related video...