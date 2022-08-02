The Good Neighbour - is it based on a true story?
Fans are wondering if The Good Neighbour is fact or fiction.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you're looking for a new thriller drama to sink your teeth into then look no further than The Good Neighbour as fans are asking is it based on a true story?
Neighbours soap might have been axed (opens in new tab) after 37 years but fear not, there's a gripping Sky Original movie about some different neighbours that is sure to get you thinking about what you'd do in their position.
As we look at whether The Good Neighbour is based on a true story...
Is The Good Neighbour 2022 based on a true story?
The Good Neighbour 2022 is technically a fictionalised version of German film Unter Nachbarn, but the original version was based on real events that took place in Latvia therefore it should be considered a true story as it is a remake of that film.
While this new version of the film, a psychological thriller, is fictional, it explores a very real theme – the delicate balance between friendship and tragedy.
This film is not be be confused with the 2011 film also called The Good Neighbour which is inspired by the tragic true story of the murder of Nia Glassie.
What is The Good Neighbour about?
The Good Neighbour is about the budding friendship between two very different neighbours David (Luke Kleintank) and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) but it takes a tragic turn when David runs over a young woman and causes her death.
According to IMDB, American journalist, David starts a new job in Riga, Latvia, for his old friend Grant (Bruce Davison) at European Press Network. The job comes with a big, old, furnished house and Grant's other BMW car. When his car won't start, he rings on his new neighbour's doorbell and meets Robert. Robert helps him with the car and they take the car for a spin and become friends. Next evening they go to a nightclub where David meets Janine from London and gets her phone number.
Driving home, David accidentally hits a dark bike rider on a backroad. It turns out to be Janine. Robert, a nurse, tries to help her but she's dead. He convinces guilt-ridden DUI David to drive away without reporting it. Robert later drives the car into a lake. At work David covers the hit and run attending the police press conference where Janine's sister asks him to help find witnesses and the culprit.
Where can I watch the Good neighbour 2022?
You can watch The Good Neighbour 2022 on Sky Cinema when it's released on August 6. Alternatively the movie is also available to watch on Redbox, Prime Video, VUDU, Vudu Movie & TV Store or Apple TV on your Roku device.
The Good Neighbour 2022 cast
The Good Neighbour 2022 stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Robert, Luke Kleintank as David, Eloise Smyth as Vanessa, Bruce Davison as Grant, Ieva Florence-Vīksne as Janine, Regīna Razuma as Mrs. Petrova, Guna Zariņa as Juta Reine, and Kaspars Znotiņš as Henry.
Related video...
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Gruffalo Trail: how many are there and is the Gruffalo Trail free?
The Gruffalo Trail is super popular with kids, you won’t believe just how many there are in the UK...
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Why does Matt Baker commentate gymnastics and was he a gymnast himself?
Why does Matt Baker commentate on gymnastics and was he a gymnast himself?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why does Matt Baker commentate gymnastics and was he a gymnast himself?
Why does Matt Baker commentate on gymnastics and was he a gymnast himself?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How to Change Your Mind on Netflix: Episodes, release date and Michael Pollan explained
How to Change You Mind - inside Netflix's new American docuseries by Michael Pollan.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Katarina Johnson-Thompson boyfriend: Who is Andrew Pozzi and are they still together?
Athletic fans are curious to know who Katarina Johnson-Thompson's boyfriend Andrew Pozzi is and how long they have been together?
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Keep Breathing: Ending explained and will there be a season 2?
The Keep Breathing ending was confusing for viewers. We delve into what really happened and share everything we know about a season 2.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
When is Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022? Need-to-know dates and times
Those familair with Athletics will be wondering when is Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the Commonwealth Games - particularly as she's one of Team GB's biggest stars
By Ellie Hutchings • Last updated
-
What time is the Love Island final on tonight? Plus the 2022 favourites to win
We've shared the exact date and time the Love Island final is on - as the 2022 series draws to a close.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Which Love Island couples are still together in 2022?
As Love Island 2022 comes to an end, many are wondering are any of the other couples who met on Love Island still together?
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Where is Robert Freegard now? The true story Rogue Agent is based on
We share the true story behing film Rogue Agent - including where Robert Freegard is now and whether he spent time inside for his crimes.
By Emily Stedman • Published