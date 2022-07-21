The Gray Man release date: What time is it on Netflix?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With an all-star cast and intriguing story line, viewers are eager to know The Gray Man release date and what time it arrives on Netflix.

It takes the title for the most expensive film Netflix has ever produced - and with heavyweight names like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (aka Captain America) in the cast - it's no wonder interest is high for this action packed caper.

All-out carnage breaks out when ex-CIA agent and nameless secret assasin (Ryan Gosling) learns some troubling information of a particularly sensitive mission. Keen to track him down and prevent the truth from coming out, ex-cohort Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) - supported by a hit team of others - launch a global witch hunt to eliminate the alleged enemy. Some readers will already be familiar to the story The Gray Man is based (opens in new tab) on - whilst most eager to watch will be pulled in by the cast performances and nerve-wracking stunts. It's expected to make just as much as a buzz as recent Chris Hemsworth hits Spiderhead (opens in new tab) and Thor: Love and Thunder (opens in new tab).

Action thriller The Gray Man will be released in the UK on Netflix at 8am, Friday 22 July, 2022. The film is also available to American audiences from this date - dropping at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the streaming platform.

The Gray Man has also enjoyed a limited theatrical release since Friday 15 July for those across the pond. But it's thought that many have been waiting for it to arrive on Netflix so they can watch it for free - as part of their subscription.

The Gray Man - cast

Ryan Gosling (La La Land, First Man) as Sierra Six

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers) as Lloyd Hansen

Ana de Armas (No Time To Die, Deep Water) as Dani Miranda

Jessica Henwick (Underwater, On The Rocks) as Suzanne Brewer

Regé-Jean Page (The Duke in Bridgerton (opens in new tab) , Waterloo Road) as Denny Carmichael

Wagner Moura (Narcos, Shining Girls) as Laszlo Sosa

Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, American Housewife) as Claire Fitzroy

Dhanush (Maryan, Anegan) as Avik San

Alfre Woodard (The Last Ship, See) as Margaret Cahill

Billy Bob Thornton (Friday Night Lights, Fargo) as Donald Fitzroy

The Gray Man - reviews

Reviews so far for The Gray Man have been mixed. Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) gave it a 52% rating on their Tomatometer, summing it up as having "the star-studded outline of an entertaining action thriller, but it's filled in with lukewarm leftovers from far better films."

THE GOOD

Brian Viner of The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) called it a "colourful 007 rip-off" - giving it 4 out of 5 stars. "Happily it shows, with some stunts that are as thrillingly extravagant as they are implausibly silly," he writes. "The Bond producers might have to raise their game."

Another 4 star rating was shared by Olly Richards from Time Out (opens in new tab) who said it was similar to a Fast & Furious movie. "Only with better dialogue and stronger actors delivering it," he quipped.

Meanwhile Vanity Fair's film critic Richard Lawson (opens in new tab) complemented Ryan Gosling's performance. He said: "The Gray Man is a welcome reminder of Gosling’s lighter charms, ones he really should show off more often."

THE BAD

"There’s plenty of drama but no heart in this Netflix tale of CIA assassins, which jumps frantically between exotic locations," says The Guardian (opens in new tab)'s Peter Bradshaw, giving it 2 stars.

Critic Brian Tallerico of movie review site RogerEbert.com (opens in new tab) called it "programmatically dull", giving it a two star rating. "It’s a silly piece of popcorn entertainment that too often forgets that this kind of venture needs to be fun," he wrote.

Fan reaction

Social media has been alight with viewers sharing their own opinions of the Gosling led caper. And much like the critic reviews, consensus has been mixed.

One audience member tweeted (opens in new tab) that it was "an epic action movie" that was sure to entertain viewers. "Really liked it amazing action scenes, story was alright good enough, some overused drone shots tho. Really enjoyed Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas all amazing. I recommend its an action movie to watch and have fun."

Another tweeted (opens in new tab) that is was "one of my top movies of this year, a solid 9.8 out of 10".

Chances are everything in #TheGrayMan will remind you of a lot of spy movies...But the fact that the story isn't incredibly new shouldn't distract you from the certainty that you're going to enjoy an action-driven story with breathtaking chases and a spectacular wrap. MyScore 4/5 pic.twitter.com/X2kBGCWoGTJuly 20, 2022 See more

#TheGrayMan is right up there with films of the same genre. See it on the big screen. The banter between Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling was hilarious! I barely caught my breath b4 there was another thrilling chase/fight scene. Ana de Armas definitely held her own! @netflixJuly 17, 2022 See more

The film also received praise online from viewers who don't usually enjoy an action film. "Just watched The Gray Man what a film I don’t normally watch this genre but it was great," she tweeted (opens in new tab). "The whole cast was brilliant hope there’s a follow up".

Could there be a Gray Man 2?

Whilst there's been no confirmation of a sequel to The Gray Man, speculation is high that there could be another movie - especially as it's based on a 10-set book series. Directing duo The Russo Brothers have also spoken publicly about their hopes for a follow-up film.

Speaking at 2020's virtual Comic Con (opens in new tab) event, Joe Russo said that "we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie". Certainly suggesting that more is to follow.

"This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie," he added. "So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe."

Netflix also invested a fair amount into the first production - which definitely suggests that they have high hopes that the film will hit a note with audiences - with demand for more.

