Where is The Holiday filmed? Locations featured in the popular Christmas film

The festive period is here, and out come the classic films. Made all the way back in 2006, The Holiday can be considered a vintage festive favourite, but where was it filmed?

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet continue to steal hearts every year at Christmas, when festive favourite The Holiday is watched by those looking for some warming romance. The leading ladies play two women engaging in a house swap over the Christmas holidays, to escape their recent relationship heartbreak. Amanda gets a quaint cottage in the English countryside, and Iris a huge modern dream house in the US. Apart from a rocky and sometimes hilarious ride to Iris and Amanda finding happiness, the stunning backdrops to the action also steal many scenes. Read on to find out exactly where The Holiday was filmed, a romcom that continues to delight audiences year after year.

Where is Iris's house in The Holiday?

Iris's home, Rosehill Cottage doesn't exist in real life, but was based on a cottage named Honeysuckle Cottage, in Holmbury St Mary, near Dorking.

The exterior of the cottage was constructed by film crews, while interior shots of the cottage were recreated to emulate the real Honeysuckle Cottage, in a studio. The cottage was last for sale in 2018 according to Rightmove (opens in new tab), listed for £650,000. The description of the three bedroom property is "A stunning extended period cottage with ironstone galleting and brick quoins under a tiled roof complemented by leaded light windows. The property retains many character features including an inglenook fireplace with Jotul log burner and exposed timbers."

It continues to say the property "features of particular note include the bespoke craftsmen-built hand-painted kitchen with oil fired AGA, underfloor heating to the ground floor and an extensive use of oak joinery throughout. The property enjoys delightful landscaped gardens which incorporates an extensive area of flagstone laid terrace with lovely views."

Was The Holiday filmed in The Cotswolds?

Most of the UK village scenes depicted in The Holiday, were filmed in Surrey, specifically Shere, Godalming, and Wonersh. The only part of the Cotswolds to appear in the film was Cornwell Manor in Cornwell, near Chipping Norton.

Amanda and Graham go on a date, and stop for lunch. Cornwell Manor stands in for their lunch spot. Although not open to the public, the picturesque manor house is occasionally available for wedding and event hire.

Found in Surrey's Guildford, Shere is considered just as quintessentially British as the Costwolds, and is famous for also featuring in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and The Wedding Date.

In Godalming, Cameron Diaz's character can be seen shopping in the town. Wonersh played host to Mill House, the exterior of Graham's house, played by Jude Law.

Where is the pub in The Holiday movie?

The pub featured in The Holiday is actually The White Horse in Shere, Surrey.

The pub's website (opens in new tab) describes it a former 15th century farmhouse and Grade II Listed building. The description reads "In its former life, The White Horse was a 15th century farmhouse called ‘The Cripps,’ and it became an inn sometime in the 17th century. It is also rumoured to be a former smugglers’ pub after a secret cellar was discovered during extensive renovations. Authentic timbers taken from Nelson’s ship, ‘Victory,’ are thought to be part of the pub, and there are also some traditional village stocks on the premises too."

"Inside there are two private dining rooms that can be hired out for private functions and plenty of nooks and crannies set the scene for romantic dining whilst, outside, a shaded courtyard ensures the perfect setting for eating al fresco. Come rain or shine, The White Horse is a must for lovers of traditional British country pubs. The White Horse country pub is a Grade II Listed Building at the very heart of the Surrey village of Shere, set against the backdrop of the North Downs. Originally a farmhouse built in the 15th century, an inglenook fireplace and new wing were added in the 16th century at the same time as Shere began to prosper, thanks to the wool trade. As the years progressed, and traditional ale was replaced by hopped beer in the late 18th century, the farmhouse was transformed into an alehouse with its own brewery."

Where is Amanda's house in The Holiday?

Amanda's house can be found in San Marino, California. The Tuscan-style property was designed by Wallace Neff, who has built homes for celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston.

The property features seven bedrooms, and six bathrooms, and can be found at 1883 Orlando Road in San Marino. However, only the exterior was used during filming, and interior shots of Amanda's house were shot in a studio.

