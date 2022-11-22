The Princess Diaries 3: All we know so far

Disney fans will want to dig out their best tiaras and white gloves following reports of the return of a new Princess Diaries 3.

Disney released the first Princess Diaries back in 2001 with a star-studded line up including Anne Hathaway, Heather Matarazzo, Hector Elizondo, and Julie Andrews.

A second instalment, followed in 2004, with the cast returning with a new dilemma for Princess Mia when her coronation is stopped by Viscount Mabrey, a scheming nobleman, as the rules state that an unmarried woman cannot be made the queen of Genovia.

And now there is talk of turning them into a saga as we look at everything we know so far....

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

Yes, there is going to be a Princess Diaries 3 movie, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, who claim that writer "Aadrita Mukerji is working on a script for a new instalment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot."

Disney+ previously celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Princess Diaries and you can watch a clip below...

The Princess Diaries 3 cast and production

The Princess Diaries 3 production is expected to see writer Aadrita Mukerji of Reacher and Quantum Leap fame, team up alongside Debra Martin Chase, who returns to produce.

The cast has not yet been confirmed but according to sources, leading star Anne Hathaway gave her blessing to the production however, she doesn't yet have a deal to return in the movie.

Anne previously publicly stated her support for a third instalment when she told the ET (opens in new tab), "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Related film features:

Video of the week