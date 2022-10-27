Wild is the Wind Netflix: All you need to know about the new crime movie

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wild is the Wind is gripping crime movie on Netflix that tells the story of the brutal murder of a young girl which is being investigated by two corrupt police officers.

The police discover a body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush, but tensions come to a head in their small, racially segregated town, with the police, faulty accusations, and rallies that provide the missing links to racism.

Fans of crime drama movies will be gripped with this latest release, which comes as The Vatican Girl (opens in new tab) is released on Netflix.

We look at all you need to know about the movie, which releases on the popular streaming service from Friday, October 28th...

Who is in the cast of Wild is the Wind?

The following stars appear in the movie, Mothusi Magano, Frank Rautenbach, Chris Chameleon, Mona Monyane, Nicolus Moitoi (Sonnyboy), Izel Bezuidenhout (Melissa), Phoenix Baaitse, Deon Coetzee, Brendon Daniels, Michelle Douglas, Nicola Hanekom, Robert Hobbs (Dominee), Campbell Meas, Louw Venter and Erica Wessels.

The trailer released on October 14th and you can see some of the cast in action below...

And fans can't wait for its release.

One fan wrote, "This Trailer gives me goosebumps Feel excited and love the different cultures represented, and so relevant to issues faced in society today. It's realistic."

Another put, "So glad to see more Afrikaans Netflix tv series getting released."

And a third fan added, "Insane I can feel the heat."

From the teaser trailer, the murdered girl is identified as Melissa van der Walt - the town mayor's niece - and as a result of that relationship, the case is now given a higher priority as officers set about investigating the murder in a case that has been described as a "departmental storm".

They proceed to piece together a timeline of Melissa's last 18-hours before the body was discovered, friends reveal she dated a guy named Hennie but "broke things off because he has a temper".

He is brought in for questioning by police and shown gruesome images of Melissa's blooded body, with an officer probing, "What about this one? Hm? That, is that love?"

Sat in a police patrol car, one of the officers investigating the case declares, "I've just got a strange feeling about this guy". But viewers are left wondering who he is referring to.

Meanwhile, back in the interview room, the man claims "I didn't kill her". But in a dramatic jump out of your skin moment, the officer in the car get strangled by the person sat in the back of the vehicle.

The trailer then cuts to a scene further on in the movie which two officers can be seen with a large bag of money, to which one later declares, "Everything you did, you did for your family, what I'm doing is for mine."

Later scenes of a man being arrested is followed by a rally of people shouting "free Sonnyboy" as it is claimed the person they've arrested is 'innocent'.

But will the right person go down for the crime?

