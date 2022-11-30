Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 line-up: All you need to know about the celebrities confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) fans will be delighted to hear that the Strictly Christmas Special 2022 will see six new celebrities take to the ballroom floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

Following news that the normal Strictly Come Dancing will be aired on Friday (opens in new tab) this week, fans can be guaranteed for a double dose of dancing this year with the return of the annual special.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience.

But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy? We look at who is confirmed for this year's line-up...

Strictly Christmas Special 2022 line-up:

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Radio 1 DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams is the second celebrity confirmed for the Christmas special and he will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Speaking ahead of his dancing debut, Rickie said, “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Rickie previously presented the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. He also hosts the BBC Sounds hit podcast the Footballers’ Football podcast.

The news was revealed on Wednesday 30th November on the Rickie, Melvin & Charlie show on BBC Radio 1.

(Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Ramsay

Podcaster, TV host, author and author Rosie Ramsey (opens in new tab) is the first celebrity confirmed for the Christmas special, produced by BBC Studios and she will be paired up with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Speaking about signing up, Rosie Ramsey said, “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Rosie co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed with husband Chris Ramsey. She is a co-host of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Known for her hilariously real, brutally honest depiction of her everyday life, she has amassed an army of followers on social media.

The news was revealed on Wednesday 30th November on BBC One’s Morning Live.

(Image credit: BBC)

When is the Strictly Christmas special 2022?

The Strictly Christmas Special is pre-recorded on 7th December 2022 and will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Speaking about the upcoming Christmas scheduling, Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said, “Nothing brings people across the UK together like Christmas on the BBC and this year we’ve got a world-class line-up like no other. Get ready to escape and be entertained with an incredible range of new festive shows across every genre. Live or on demand, there’s something for everyone."

Who won Strictly Christmas Special 2021?

Singer Anne-Marie and professional dancer Graziano Di Prima were crowned the winners of last years' Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021. They danced the Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani scoring 40 points. Reacting to their victory, Anne-Marie said: “I can’t believe it…. I’m so happy! I’m just so happy for Graziano!”

You can re-watch their dance below...

