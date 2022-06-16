Matilda the Musical on Netflix: cast and release date confirmed

Kids and grown ups absolutely love Roald Dahl's classic story of Matilda and there's exciting news for fans as the new Matilda the Musical is coming to Netflix (opens in new tab) in selected regions around the world.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results. And who can forget the Matilda Chocolate cake (opens in new tab) scene with Bruce Bogtrotter?!

So if you love Netflix kids films (opens in new tab), you will love that the much-loved story will be re-imagined for the big screen and fans can't wait to find out who is in the cast and when it will be released...

Is Matilda the Musical on Netflix?

Yes, Matilda the Musical will be released on Netflix across the world "this holiday season" after the official release of the movie in cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

But this means Matilda the Musical won't be available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland - as the upcoming movie is being screened exclusively in cinemas instead.

The UK and Ireland is the only place Roald Dahl's Matilda the musical will be released exclusively in cinemas by Sony Pictures Releasing so if you're a UK and Ireland fan you'll have to pop along to participating cinemas to watch the film.

But selected regions around the world will be able to watch it on Netflix when it's released as a Netflix original.

Meanwhile, the 1996 film version is available now to stream on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix / Sony Pictures)

Who is in the Matilda the Musical cast?

The cast of Matilda the Musical features Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps.

The musical is also introducing; Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

For anyone who hasn't read the book or seen the 1996 movie starring Danny DeVito, the new musical follows Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world.

While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

(Image credit: Netflix, Sony Pictures)

On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda’s newfound school friends.

Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.

(Image credit: Netflix / Sony Pictures)

Where can I watch Matilda?

Until Matilda the Musical is released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland and on Netflix worldwide, fans will have to wait but they can watch the 1996 movie on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix.

When will Matilda the Musical be on Netflix?

Matilda the Musical will be on Netflix after the film premieres in UK and Ireland cinemas on December 2nd 2022. The exact Netflix release date has not yet been revealed but it is confirmed to land "this holiday season".

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.