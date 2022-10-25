Magic Mike's Last Dance: First-look image of Channing Tatum in action

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of Channing Tatum will be delighted to see the first-look images as him in action in Magic Mike's Last Dance as fans ask is Magic Mike 3 coming out?

The screenplay is partly inspired by actor Channing Tatum's own experiences of working as a male stripper in Tampa, Florida and if you've seen the previous two instalments Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015) then this third and final movie is expected to knock your socks off!

Channing previously revealed that he wanted to capture the atmosphere and energy of his stripper past - even though the film is fictional and not based on any real-life scenarios he's had some input with the final instalment of the trilogy, as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming film...

Is Magic Mike 3 coming out?

Yes, Magic Mike 3 is called Magic Mike's Last Dance and Channing Tatum, who recently gave fans the first-look of his daughter Everly (opens in new tab), shared the news with his followers on Twitter.

Playing the lead role, he teased, "All good things begin in Miami. #MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive (opens in new tab)’s is open now! @mmltour."

And fan's cannot wait to see it.

One fan wrote, "So excited for this Channing! Can't wait!"

Another fan put, "I’m already drooling !!!!"

While a third fan added, "She is so lucky your a great actor and can't wait till I see the movie." (sic)

Magic Mike live shows is the reason for the third movie instalment, Channing told People in an interview earlier this year.

"I didn't want to do a third movie, it was sort of...we didn't plan to do a second movie when we made the first one, we just wanted to make a small movie like Saturday Night Fever and we won the lottery in a way, and our characters in that movie were so good that we said, 'let's make a second movie' and really give them a state to play...."

He added, "Then I wanted the live show to be the third movie, and making that thing was so good, it has real meaning without trying to force feed you any kind of message...the third one is going to be the true combination - every single movie is us leading to this movie.

"I think this is one of the rare times that we had to make those other two movies to be able to understand what to make in the third film."

All good things begin in Miami.#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now! pic.twitter.com/5zUYWTAkhgOctober 21, 2022 See more

When is Magic Mike Last Dance coming out?

Magic Mike's Last Dance will be released in cinemas on 10th February, 2023 - in good time of the Superbowl weekend and Valentine's Day. The movie was due to be released on HBO Max but this was scrapped and instead will be released through Warner Bros.

Magic Mike Last Dance cast

Among those starring in the cast of magic Mike's Last Dance are Channing Tatum as Mike 'Magic Mike' Lane , Salma Hayek who replaces Thandie Newton in an unnamed role, Gavin Spokes as Matthew, Caitlin Gerard as Kim, Ellen Marguerite Cullivan and Barbara Ryan as charity event party guests, Christopher Bencomo as Kim's husband, Kasey Iliana Sfetsios as a theatre guest, Christie-Leigh Emby as a specialist performer, Juliette Motamed as Hannah, Liam Edwards as an office worker, Ayub Khan-Din as Victor, Nas Ganev as theatre usher, Carmen Olivares as housewife 4, Daniel llaca as an event planner, and Stuart Cooke as an audience member.

Salma shared the first-look photo with fans and captioned it, "A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance 🔥"

