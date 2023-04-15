The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast: Actor guide and where you've seen them before

There's some familiar faces in The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast - so we've broken down who they are and where you might have seen them on screen before.

It's the new ITV drama that everyone is talking about. The three-part series which airs over three consecutive nights, delves into the 2010 case of serial killer Raoul Moat who went on the run in Northumbria after shooting his ex-girlfriend, her new partner and police officer David Rathband. Following a seven-day manhunt, police finally caught up with Moat who shot himself and died after a tense six-hour standoff. The new drama has proven to be controversial, with the case being still fresh for many in the North East who remember those events from over a decade ago.

Those watching along may recognise a few actors heading up The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast. We've shared details of who they are and what TV series they've been in before.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast - summary

Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat

Lee Ingleby plays Neil Adamson

Vineeta Rishi plays Nisha Roberts

Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell

Sally Messham plays Samantha Stobbart

Josef Davis plays Christopher Brown

The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast - where you've seen them before

Matt Stokoe - Raoul Moat

Age: 34 | Instagram: none | Twitter: none

Matt Stokoe is known for his role as James Read in Sky's Jamestown. He also portrayed Alex in E4 comedy Misfits and most recently appeared in BBC drama Bodyguard as crime boss Luke Aikens and Netflix series Cursed.

Matt hails from County Durham and is engaged to Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle - who he met on the set of Jamestown. The two welcomed their first child together - a son - in April 2021.

Lee Ingleby - Neil Adamson

Age: 47 | Instagram: @lingerby (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @leeingleby (opens in new tab)

Lee Ingleby is no stranger to a primetime drama. Audiences will recognise him from BBC dramas Inspector George Gently, Line of Duty and The A Word. As for his film career, Ingleby appeared as Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Ingleby also took over from actor Neil Morrissey to voice the character of Bob the Builder between 2015 and 2018.

Ingleby's social media accounts state he's a "husband", but there's no public details about his partner.

Vineeta Rishi - Nisha Roberts

Age: 48 | Instagram: @vineetarishi (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @vineetarishi (opens in new tab)

Actress Vineeta Rishi is best known for her role as Jas Khella in the BBC's Doctors (opens in new tab). Other TV credits include the BBC thriller Criminal Justice, and drama series Collateral where she also played a police role.

Rishi also appeared as nurse Lucky Simpson in Holby City during the show's 22nd season. She hails from Berkshire and trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Sonya Cassidy - Diane Barnwell

Age: 36 | Instagram: @ms_filmmaker (opens in new tab)

Bristol born actress Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell in the three-part ITV series. She had a recurring role in fellow ITV drama Vera between 2012 and 2014, playing Celine Ashworth. More recently, she appeared as Cassidy in the AMC television series Lodge 49 and has had main roles in TV series The Last Kingdom and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Sonya is originally from Bristol and trained at RADA. She is an ambassador of the disability charity Springboard Opportunity Group (opens in new tab).

