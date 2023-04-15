The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast: Actor guide and where you've seen them before
A whose-who in the ITV series
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
There's some familiar faces in The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast - so we've broken down who they are and where you might have seen them on screen before.
It's the new ITV drama that everyone is talking about. The three-part series which airs over three consecutive nights, delves into the 2010 case of serial killer Raoul Moat who went on the run in Northumbria after shooting his ex-girlfriend, her new partner and police officer David Rathband. Following a seven-day manhunt, police finally caught up with Moat who shot himself and died after a tense six-hour standoff. The new drama has proven to be controversial, with the case being still fresh for many in the North East who remember those events from over a decade ago.
Those watching along may recognise a few actors heading up The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast. We've shared details of who they are and what TV series they've been in before.
The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast - summary
- Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat
- Lee Ingleby plays Neil Adamson
- Vineeta Rishi plays Nisha Roberts
- Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell
- Sally Messham plays Samantha Stobbart
- Josef Davis plays Christopher Brown
The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast - where you've seen them before
Matt Stokoe - Raoul Moat
Age: 34 | Instagram: none | Twitter: none
Matt Stokoe is known for his role as James Read in Sky's Jamestown. He also portrayed Alex in E4 comedy Misfits and most recently appeared in BBC drama Bodyguard as crime boss Luke Aikens and Netflix series Cursed.
Matt hails from County Durham and is engaged to Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle - who he met on the set of Jamestown. The two welcomed their first child together - a son - in April 2021.
Lee Ingleby - Neil Adamson
Age: 47 | Instagram: @lingerby (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @leeingleby (opens in new tab)
Lee Ingleby is no stranger to a primetime drama. Audiences will recognise him from BBC dramas Inspector George Gently, Line of Duty and The A Word. As for his film career, Ingleby appeared as Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Ingleby also took over from actor Neil Morrissey to voice the character of Bob the Builder between 2015 and 2018.
Ingleby's social media accounts state he's a "husband", but there's no public details about his partner.
Vineeta Rishi - Nisha Roberts
Age: 48 | Instagram: @vineetarishi (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @vineetarishi (opens in new tab)
Actress Vineeta Rishi is best known for her role as Jas Khella in the BBC's Doctors (opens in new tab). Other TV credits include the BBC thriller Criminal Justice, and drama series Collateral where she also played a police role.
Rishi also appeared as nurse Lucky Simpson in Holby City during the show's 22nd season. She hails from Berkshire and trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.
Sonya Cassidy - Diane Barnwell
Age: 36 | Instagram: @ms_filmmaker (opens in new tab)
Bristol born actress Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell in the three-part ITV series. She had a recurring role in fellow ITV drama Vera between 2012 and 2014, playing Celine Ashworth. More recently, she appeared as Cassidy in the AMC television series Lodge 49 and has had main roles in TV series The Last Kingdom and The Man Who Fell to Earth.
Sonya is originally from Bristol and trained at RADA. She is an ambassador of the disability charity Springboard Opportunity Group (opens in new tab).
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Where is Reunion Hotel filmed? Filming locations of the BBC show
Find out where Reunion Hotel is filmed, a brand new BBC show that offers the unique chance to reunite with someone from your past.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
When will food prices go down? Plus what you can do until they do
Rising food costs have been a key driver behind soaring inflation, but when will food prices go down?
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
Where is Reunion Hotel filmed? Filming locations of the BBC show
Find out where Reunion Hotel is filmed, a brand new BBC show that offers the unique chance to reunite with someone from your past.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is Bruno Tonioli and is he married? All you need to know about the new Britain's Got Talent 2023 judge
As news season starts, David Walliam's replacement gets to work
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who got voted off Survivor 44 last night?
Here's who went home having exited the game
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen filmed? Details of the ITV show
We reveal where John and Lisa's cooking show is filmed, as the popular cooking show returns for an eighth series.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Is Netflix's Obsession based on a true story?
Audiences watching the new Netflix series are wondering if Obsession is based on a true story or not. We've shared details of what inspired the show's storyline.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan?
Ryan Seacrest is stepping down from the ABC show
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Harry Potter remake: JK Rowling to executively produce new TV series
A return to Hogwarts is officially happening!
By Emily Stedman • Published