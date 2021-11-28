The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright has revealed she’s expecting her first child.

Mark Wright’s sister announced the news on Instagram alongside a black and white snap debuting her baby bump and wrote, “Beyond grateful for this blessing. Due Spring 2022.”

Jess, 36—who starred in the first ever series of TOWIE in 2010—tied the knot with businessman William Lee-Kemp back in September. This is their first child together.

The TV star has been open about her fertility journey and had her eggs frozen after her mum and grandmother both went through the early menopause.

These difficult conversations were documented in ITVBe spin-off show, Jess Wright: The Wedding, as she wanted to show the difficult times as well as the good ones.

Opening up about her fears after she started having hot flushes, Jess told Grazia, “I knew it was a symptom so I was really, really panicking myself and spiralling into this ditch of, ‘I’m going through menopause, or I’m going to start’.

“And then I was worrying if we’re going to be able to have children.”

Jess confessed she was “embarrassed” to have that conversation with William, adding, “It’s not exactly the most sexy thing to say, but at the same time, William is so supportive.”

Jess and William flew their loved ones out to Majorca for a star-studded wedding ceremony and admitted babies were a natural next step following the nuptials.

“Yeah I mean, there is that kind of feeling now the wedding is done and it’s time to start trying for a child,” she told Heat. “So we’ll see what happens. No one is putting any pressure on me, but we’re definitely hoping to have kids at some point.”

Jess’ celebrity pals flocked to congratulate her on the exciting news, with Love Island star Olivia Attwood writing, “So so happy for you darling.”

Fellow TOWIE star Amy Childs said, “Congratulations my darling!”

Congratulations indeed!