TOWIE’s Mario Falcone welcomes his second child as wife Becky gives birth to baby girl with unique name

TOWIE’s Mario Falcone has welcomed his second child, confirming his wife Becky has given birth to a baby girl and sharing the unique baby namethey've chosen.

The reality TV star has given fans the first glimpse of his newborn daughter as she is cradled in the hospital bed by wife Becky as their four-year-old son Parker Jax looks on at his little sister.

Mario captioned the snap, "Cali Roux Falcone. The Falcone family welcomed a beautiful little girl into the world on 29/05/23 at 10.19am. She is perfect."

And both friends and fans were quick to send messages of love.

Pregnant Ferne McCann, who is expecting her second child, put, "Ahhhhhhhhhhh wow…..Cali. We can’t wait to meet her. Congratulations darlings."

Vicky Pattison wrote, "Congratulations Becky and Mario!!! She's beautiful!! Can't wait to meet her."

Meanwhile a kind fan penned, "Congratulations to you all, loving the name."

Another supporter put, "My daughters name is also Cali but spelled Kahli . ❤️ She is beautiful. Congratulations."

While a third added, "Congratulations beauts on the birth and arrival of your little princess."

Mario also shared a snap of their son holding Cali Roux while he is sat in a chair as the baby is swaddled in a blanket and his face is beaming with a smile.

He captioned it, "A very proud big brother."

Mario announced his wife was pregnant back in December 2022 when he appeared as a guest on his sister Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby and during this time he revealed Becky had previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

At the time he said, "This baby that's coming, we had IVF. That was a really really ... I had this thing in my head when we were tying for baby two, we had this added pressure we were letting Parker down.

"He's so ready for a sibling - when he comes home from his cousins and he loves being there, he says, 'Why haven't I got a brother or sister?"

Becky suffered a miscarriage more than eight weeks after an embryo was implanted.

Mario admitted, "That was probably the hardest thing we have had to deal with in our relationship." And he revealed that they haven't told Parker about the baby loss.

But with the arrival of their rainbow baby, Parker is no doubt eager to finally pick up big brother duties.