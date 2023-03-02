Tracy Beaker star Chelsie Padley pregnant with her first child – 'Can't quite cope with the love'

Tracy Beaker star Chelsie Padley has revealed that she is expecting her first child with partner Iain George, confirming the life-changing news with an emotional video on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to share the exciting personal update, much to the delight of her 22k followers.

Padley, best known for her role as the cheeky Louise Goven in The Story of Tracy Beaker, can be seen in the heartwarming clip crying tears of joy as she learns for the first time that she is going to be a mother.

At the beginning of the video, the former BBC child star shows her viewers her positive pregnancy test as the song, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, plays softly in the background. She then adjusts her phone's camera to capture the overjoyed reaction of her partner, Iain George, after she tells him the news.

A montage of touching responses from her friends and family members, including her parents, is also included. At the end of the video, a card reveals that the besotted couple is expecting the welcome their baby in September.

Padley went on to shower her unborn tot with affection, captioning the video, "Baby George, you are SO loved already."

In the thumbnail of the post, the delighted mum-to-be sits on Iain's lap while proudly holding up her ultrasound scans.

The comment section below Padley's pregnancy announcement quickly lit up with messages, as friends and fans from all over shared their good wishes with the excited couple.

One of the top comments belonged to Miss Tracy Beaker herself, Dani Harmer, who wrote: "Oh I’m so so so happy for you both 💜" The 34-year-old knows a thing or two about pregnancy, having given birth to her second child with partner, Simon Brough, last February.

Padley took to her Instagram Stories shortly after sharing the news to acknowledge the overwhelming response, writing, "Can't quite cope with the love tbh."

She also implied she'd been suffering from pregnancy-related sickness during her first trimester, adding, "Have barely posted the last two months (now you know why)" with a vomiting emoji. The former child star then promised to "fill" her fans in on how she's been doing once she's gotten some rest, admitting, "This exhausted preggo has to sleep right now."

Padley signed off with a snap of her baby’s scan and a poll asking her followers to guess if her child would be a 'handsome chap' or a 'sassy queen'.