Westlife star Brian McFadden unrecognisable in hospital bed shocks fans with deadly bee sting injury
Westlife star Brian McFadden jokes that it looks like he's had 'botox and fillers' after allergic reaction to bee sting.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Westlife star Brain McFadden has shocked fans after sharing the bee sting injury that's made him unrecognisable.
The singer, who earlier this year started collaborating again with former Boyzone star Keith Duffy to release their new album Old School as band Boyzlife, has shared an alarming video that's caused him to be hospitalised.
It's not just hay fever (opens in new tab) that people need to be wary of. Brian uploaded the clip to his Instagram and captioned it, "Stung by a bee and got an allergic reaction!! Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!"
But his candid response to the clip of his swollen face, which he accompanied by singing LMFAO hit Sexy And I Know It from his hospital bed, has alarmed fans with the severity of the allergic reaction.
A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
One worried fan commented, "Oh my gosh, feel better soon!"
Another fan added, "NOOOO WAY 😂 some girls pay a lot of money for that treatment 😭😭"
While a third fan put, "Holy s**t @brianmcfadden123 😳🙈 Great sense of humour though 👏 😂😂"
Brian, who released his first single The One with Keith back in October 2021, had been out playing golf when he got stung by a bee.
He has since posted a timeline of the swelling to the reaction he has had and commented, "The time line of the sting to reaction. Still goin."
And he updated fans with his recovery, he wrote, "My face is calming down again. Thanks for all your lovely messages. Now excited to play in the @mariekeatingfoundation golf day at the Kclub. An incredible charity always a brilliant day and catching up with old friends."
A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
After he got stung Brian took a taxi to the doctor and his mood didn't dampen as he attempted to sing Westlife's debut hit 'Swear It Again' with difficulty due to the swelling.
If you have been stung by a bee some of the symptoms include skin reactions, including hives and itching and flushed or pale skin. Difficulty breathing. Swelling of the throat and tongue. A weak, rapid pulse.
An allergic reaction will trigger the following symptoms; trouble breathing. Hives that appear as a red, itchy rash and spread to areas beyond the sting. Swelling of the face, throat, or any part of the mouth or tongue.
You can find out more about be stings via Mayoclinic and how to treat them.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Cake ideas: 36 quirky and unique cakes and bakes
If you've mastered all the classic cake recipes and want to take your cake baking and cake decorating skills to the next level, why not try one of these unusual cake ideas.
By Lara Kilner • Published
-
Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?
One celebrity left the cookery contest last night, but who? Find out if your favourite is still in...
By Selina Maycock • Published