Westlife star Brian McFadden unrecognisable in hospital bed shocks fans with deadly bee sting injury

Westlife star Brain McFadden has shocked fans after sharing the bee sting injury that's made him unrecognisable.

The singer, who earlier this year started collaborating again with former Boyzone star Keith Duffy to release their new album Old School as band Boyzlife, has shared an alarming video that's caused him to be hospitalised.

It's not just hay fever (opens in new tab) that people need to be wary of. Brian uploaded the clip to his Instagram and captioned it, "Stung by a bee and got an allergic reaction!! Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!"

But his candid response to the clip of his swollen face, which he accompanied by singing LMFAO hit Sexy And I Know It from his hospital bed, has alarmed fans with the severity of the allergic reaction.

One worried fan commented, "Oh my gosh, feel better soon!"

Another fan added, "NOOOO WAY 😂 some girls pay a lot of money for that treatment 😭😭"

While a third fan put, "Holy s**t @brianmcfadden123 😳🙈 Great sense of humour though 👏 😂😂"

Brian, who released his first single The One with Keith back in October 2021, had been out playing golf when he got stung by a bee.

He has since posted a timeline of the swelling to the reaction he has had and commented, "The time line of the sting to reaction. Still goin."

And he updated fans with his recovery, he wrote, "My face is calming down again. Thanks for all your lovely messages. Now excited to play in the @mariekeatingfoundation golf day at the Kclub. An incredible charity always a brilliant day and catching up with old friends."

After he got stung Brian took a taxi to the doctor and his mood didn't dampen as he attempted to sing Westlife's debut hit 'Swear It Again' with difficulty due to the swelling.

If you have been stung by a bee some of the symptoms include skin reactions, including hives and itching and flushed or pale skin. Difficulty breathing. Swelling of the throat and tongue. A weak, rapid pulse.

An allergic reaction will trigger the following symptoms; trouble breathing. Hives that appear as a red, itchy rash and spread to areas beyond the sting. Swelling of the face, throat, or any part of the mouth or tongue.

You can find out more about be stings via Mayoclinic and how to treat them.