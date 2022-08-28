When does The Voice 2022 start, who are the judges and where can you watch it?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Singing contest The Voice UK is preparing for its return to TV screens and the good news is that you do not have to wait long to see the upcoming series. So when does The Voice 2022 start and where can you watch it?

This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Voice which aired for the first time back in 2012. To shake things up after a decade on air, this year's season will see a slight twist on the show's usual format.

As always, things will start with the blind auditions. Budding performers will aim to stun the the judges with nothing but their voice, hoping to convince them to turn around and fight for them to be on their team.

If a coach likes what they hear, they press their buzzer to spin their chair around and select that act for their team. If more than one coach turns, the act has the tough decision of picking which team to join.

Here is where the twist comes in. In the 2022 season, after the blind auditions are over and each of the coaches has filled their team, there will be a new round called The Callbacks.

The Callbacks will see the members in each of the four teams battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final. Finishing the season, the final will see one act crowned the winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

When does The Voice 2022 start?

The Voice 2022 begins on Saturday 3rd September at 8pm. The show typically airs in the Spring but this year has seen a schedule shake up. The only reason for the change in schedule appears to be that The Voice and its network wanted to try out an Autumn spot.

The Voice 2022 will air every Saturday evening at 8pm.

Where can you watch The Voice 2022?

The Voice UK will air on ITV, ITV+1 and ITV Hub.

While the show first aired on BBC One, in 2015 ITV bought the company which owns the rights to The Voice and outbid The BBC to produce the show.

At the time, BBC Acting Director of Television, Mark Linsey, said, "The BBC is incredibly proud of The Voice, but the fifth series which starts in January will be our last.

"We always said we wouldn't get into a bidding war or pay inflated prices to keep the show, and it’s testament to how the BBC has built the programme up - and established it into a mainstay of the Saturday night schedule - that another broadcaster has poached it."

Speaking in 2017 at a preview screening of the first episode of The Voice to be aired in ITV, Will.i.am explained that the move had given The Voice more freedom to create the show that they wanted to.

He said, "It felt like an orphan - mummy and daddy don't want me anymore! Then you find yourself in this new home and you walk into the house and you're like yeah ... because the stage is so spectacular.

"It's great to find this new family at ITV, although I love my parents at the BBC, my new dad and mum is awesome."

Who are the judges on The Voice 2022?

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie became a judge on The Voice UK in 2021, replacing US singer Meghan Trainor. Despite it being her first year on the show, the singer-songwriter won the competition with her act 23 year old Scottish singer Craig Eddie.

At the start of filming for this year's season, Anne-Marie said, “It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair. Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!”

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones has been a judge on The Voice since it first aired in 2012. He remained a coach until 2016 when he decided to step away for a year. During his departure, Boy George took over for one series.

The 80-year-old then made his return in 2017 and has remained in his red chair ever since.

At the beginning of filming this year, Sir Tom Jones said, “Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!”

Will.i.am

Like Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am has been a coach on The Voice since it first aired in 2012. He enjoys life in the big red chair so much that he has also judged on the Australian version of The Voice and The Voice Kids.

At the start of filming in 2022, will.i.am said, "I'm excited to be returning to the UK, my second home, as we start filming the next series of The Voice UK. Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain's next wave of talent."

Olly Murs

Olly Murs joined The Voice UK in 2018, replacing singer-songwriter Gavin Rossdale.

The Essex lad first found fame on fellow ITV talent show The X Factor, coming in second place in 2009, so he understands the life-changing effect a reality-singing show can have on contestants.

Olly Murs said at the start of filming, “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family! We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception. Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!”

Who will host The Voice 2022?

Emma Willis will host The Voice 2022. The radio and television presenter has presented the show since 2014.

Before her time on The Voice, Emma Willis presented many popular television shows like Big Brother UK, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Now!, This Morning and Loose Women.