Why has Tom Jones' Delilah song been banned?
The 60s hit record has been banned from Welsh Rugby stadiums after eight years of controversy
Rugby chiefs have put a stop to Wales national stadium playing a popular 1960s hit after eight years of controversy as fans ask why has Tom Jones' Delilah song been banned?
The Principality Stadium, which holds more than 70,000 spectators, will no longer play the hit on its choir or music playlist.
A Principality Stadium spokesperson said, "Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.
"Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games."
As we look at why the decision has been made...
Why has Tom Jones' Delilah song been banned?
Tom Jones' Delilah song has been banned from Wales rugby stadium because of its lyrics which contain violent connotations. The song, which was removed from the half-time music and entertainment playlist during Welsh International games in 2015, is about a woman called Delilah who is stabbed by her jealous husband as he finds her frolicking with another man. The husband pleads for forgiveness of her dead corpse at the end of the song.
In 2016, MP for Rhondda Chris Bryant said, "It is a simple fact that when there are big international rugby matches on, and sometimes football matches as well, the number of domestic violence incidents rises dramatically.
"I know that some people will say, 'Oh, here we go, he's a terrible spoilsport,' but the truth is that that song is about the murder of a prostitute."
What have domestic violence charities said?
The Welsh branch of domestic violence charity Women's Aid (opens in new tab) told Goodto.com following the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) ban that it "must be part of a wider commitment to root a branch reform". In a statement it said, "We are appalled by the recent news regarding the sexism, discrimination and harassment that women face in the Welsh Rugby Union. We stand in solidarity with the survivors, and of all survivors of harassment, of abuse and violence.
"We don’t think that tokenism or sticking plaster solutions are what is needed. A permanent solution where toxic and misogynistic culture is removed should be the focus. The decision to ban the use of a song which trivialises violence against women must be part of a wider commitment to root a branch reform."
It went on to stress that "everyone deserves to feel safe at work, survivors speaking out about their experiences at WRU demonstrate that this is not the case for many women in the WRU. This is unacceptable and the WRU need to be serious about changing this."
They added that a "culture change within male dominated industries" was needed and should be the "top priority".
"For as long as we allow misogynistic and sexist behaviour and comments to pass unchallenged, equality will never be achieved, and spaces will continue to remain unsafe."
The Principality Stadium's spokesperson previously said, "The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind.
"We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter."
Why, why, Why, Delilah lyrics
I saw the light on the night that I passed by her window
I saw the flickering shadows of love on her blind
She was my woman
As she deceived me, I watched and went out of my mind
My, my, my, Delilah
Why, why, why, Delilah
I could see, that girl was no good for me
But I was lost like a slave that no man could free
At break of day when that man drove away, I was waiting
I crossed the street to her house and she opened the door
She stood there laughing
I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more
My, my, my, Delilah
Why, why, why, Delilah
So before they come to break down the door
Forgive me Delilah, I just couldn't take anymore
She stood there laughing
I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more
My, my, my, Delilah
Why, why, why, Delilah
So before they come to break down the door
Forgive me, Delilah, I just couldn't take anymore
Forgive me, Delilah, I just couldn't take anymore
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
