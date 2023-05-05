When is Avatar 2 coming to Disney+? Everything we know about the Avatar: The Way of Water release date

Avatar: The Way of Water has broken records with its incredible success on the silver screen, but when is Avatar 2 coming to Disney+ so we can stream the sequel in the comfort of out own homes?

The Avatar sequel has made records as the third-biggest movie of all time, making $2.31 billion at the box office during its long cinema run. And much to the delight of fans, the much-anticipated film is now starting to make its way into our homes too.

So whether you're looking for something to watch, here we share how you can stream Avatar: The Way of Water.

When is Avatar 2 coming to Disney+?

There is not yet a confirmed date for when Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on Disney+. However, it will definitely be released on the streaming service at some point in the near future as there is a landing page (opens in new tab) teasing the film's arrival.

While the acclaimed sequel has not yet made its way onto streaming services, Avatar 2 is currently available to buy in digital format on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers. As it's still in cinemas though, the film is not yet available to buy in physical DVD, Blu-ray or 4K format.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water about?

Avatar: The Way of Water is set a decade after the first film and tells the story of Jake Sully, who has now formed a family with his partner Neytiri, on the distant planet of Pandora. Similarly to the first film, Pandora is threatened by the human-led Resource Development Administration (RDA) who have travelled to Pandora to escape Earth’s environmental collapse.

But the RDA begin to destroy the harmonious planet, wiping out its forests and oceans in search of an anti-aging liquid derived from a whale-like species on Pandora. The humans colonise Pandora, turning Sully’s tribe into refugees. The film then follows as the Na'vi people fight back against the destruction to reclaim their home.

Why did Avatar: The Way of Water take so long to come out?

Avatar: The Way of Water was released in cinemas a whopping 13 years after the original film debuted. According to Screen Rant, there were several causes for the delay, but the main one is simple. It's that James Cameron, the film's director, simply didn't want to rush production.

Originally, the sequel, The Way of Water, and then another third film were scheduled to be released in 2014 and 2015 respectively, but the dates were then changed to December 2020 and 2021. More delays pushed those dates back to December 2022 and December 2024. So don't worry, hopefully, according to scheduling, the third Avatar film is less than two years away!