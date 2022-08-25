When is Doc Martin back on TV? Season 10 release date

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After nine seasons, Doc Martin is returning to ITV. Find out when is Doc Martin back on TV and whether season 10 will be the show's last.

Doc Martin has been a firm favourite among TV fans for almost two decades now, with viewers intrigued to know where Doc Martin is filmed (opens in new tab) and more about the comedy drama. After ITV confirmed the return of the hit show for a 10th season, many are also eagerly asking 'when is Doc Martin back on TV?'

The show is one of many of the channel's popular TV series, with other favourites including detective dramas Van der Valk (opens in new tab) and McDonald and Dodds (opens in new tab). Thankfully, the Doc doesn't have to deal with gruesome murders like these other shows, as he famously has a phobia of blood.

When is Doc Martin back on TV?

Doc Martin returns to ITV on Wednesday 7 September at 9pm, and there will be eights episodes - plus a Christmas special in December. The latest series was originally supposed to start filming and air in 2021, but it was delayed because of the pandemic.

There is also a documentary about the history of Doc Martin due to air alongside the newest series - though the date for this has not been confirmed - which will look back on the impact and longevity of the show as well as showing behind the scenes clips from filming.

Confirmed: Wednesday 7 September on @ITV. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play the nation's favourite grumpy medic for the last time in the final series of Doc Martin. #docmartin pic.twitter.com/tdMRnlLoR3August 24, 2022 See more

How many series of Doc Martin are there?

The new series will be the 10th series of Doc Martin. Series one aired in September 2004 and was six episodes long, introducing the grumpy Doctor Ellingham to screens for the first time.

The show is based on the character of Dr. Martin Bamford from the 2000 film Saving Grace, who was also played by Martin Clunes.

Clunes' production company - Buffalo Pictures - had signed a six-film contract after Saving Grace, but when that fell through after making just three he took the concept to ITV and it became the Doc Martin that is on our screens today.

Doc Martin season 10 details

Season 10 of Doc Martin will focus on the Doc overcoming his phobia of blood, his wife Louisa's new career as a child counsellor and their lives as parents of two.

At the end of the last series, Doc Martin resigned as Portwenn's GP after the General Medical Council scrutinised his career because of his phobia. Meanwhile he and Louisa welcomed their second child, a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, and Louise resigned from her job as headmistress at the local school to pursue a new career in child counselling. Louisa now works at the Doc's old surgery.

Martin Clunes told What to Watch (opens in new tab): "We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love."

(Image credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz will both be returning as Martin and Louisa Ellingham, and other regular cast members returning for season 10 are Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as Bert Large and Joe Absolom as his son Al. John Marquez is back as PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom as the doctor’s receptionist Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell as the local pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

The 10th series of Doc Martin will also see a few guest stars, including Ben Miller - known for his roles in Bridgerton and Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) - Cold Feet's Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris, Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol, Sherlock star Rupert Graves, and Kenneth Cranham will be back in his role as Louisa's dad.

Is season 10 the last series of Doc Martin?

Yes, ITV confirmed in 2019 that the next season of Doc Martin will be the last. After delays due to the pandemic, the crew began filming for the final series in February 2022.

Confirmed: The next series of Doc Martin will be the last. Filming begins in 2021 and will air next year too. Martin Clunes says, 'After 16 years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn'. pic.twitter.com/xfKOOFnJ6aSeptember 7, 2020 See more

Explaining the reason for the decision to end the show during an appearance on Loose Women (opens in new tab), Clunes said: "I just think we've sort of done everything. It would be so great to carry on but I don't think we could keep it as good. We've got such a lovely cast, and it's been sixteen years."

When appearing on This Morning (opens in new tab) on 25 August, Clunes added "It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa [Braithwaite, the producer and his wife], she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him."

