When is the Motherland Christmas special 2022 on? Everything you need to know about the BBC comedy's festive episode

Ever since the Motherland Christmas special 2022 was announced last month, we've been counting down the days until its release.

Parents everywhere, brace yourselves - the Motherland Christmas special 2022 is nearly upon us. It's been over a year since Series 3 of the hilarious BBC comedy dropped, and with no confirmation of a fourth series (yet!), we're more than ready for an update on the lives of its hilarious mums (and Kevin).

The second Motherland Christmas special was confirmed in November, much to the delight of the show's devout fanbase. As to be expected from the title, the half-hour-long episode follows Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) as she hosts a Christmas shindig for family and friends at her West London home - without losing her marbles altogether, that is. We've already allocated time to watch the show in our Christmas TV schedule (opens in new tab), which also includes the Call the Midwife Christmas special (opens in new tab), the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special (opens in new tab) and Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas (opens in new tab).

When is the Motherland Christmas special 2022 on?

The Motherland Christmas special 2022 will air on December 23, 2022, at 9.30 pm on BBC One. You'll also be able to stream the episode on BBC iPlayer after it has aired.

Maxwell Martin will be joined in the upcoming Christmas special by all your favorite Motherland cast members, including Lucy Punch as the haughty Amanda and Tanya Moodie as the powerhouse Meg. With Paul Ready (Kevin) and comedian Diane Morgan (Liz) also returning, it's safe to say to mark this holiday broadcast as unmissable viewing content.

Those new to Motherland or for those loyal fans of the show who just fancy a rewatch - you'll find all three seasons of the show on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) to watch now.

What is the Motherland Christmas special 2022 about?

If you're a fan of the show, you can probably already guess that the Motherland Christmas special 2022 is unlikely to shy away from the reality of being a parent during the holidays.

In the series' 2020 Christmas episode, all hell breaks loose when Amanda's festive 'soirée' is disrupted by Julia, Meg, Liz, and Kevin's drunken antics. An Evil Santa game, bizarre carol singing, and impromptu graffiti cleaning also feature. Trust us, it's a must-watch.

The Motherland Christmas special 2022 looks to be another wild ride for viewers, with Julia preparing to tackle the festive season in the face of ongoing disturbances. The overworked mum of two must contend with the demanding parents of her docile husband, Paul (Oliver Chris), while also entertaining Liz and the newly divorced Kevin, who join her already busy house after their own Christmas plans fall through.

(Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Meg takes to the booze to avoid facing her marriage issues after receiving a 'dire' present from her husband Bill (Anthony Head). Wholesome content comes predictably in the character of Anne (Phillipa Dunne), who is joined in Acton by her adorable Irish mammy and 29 excited cousins to mark the festive event.

If that wasn't enough to pique your interest, Amanda is spending the day with her ex-husband Johnny, and his new wife, Tamara. The affluent mum's own mother, Felicity (Joanna Lumley) also arrives, adding fuel to the fire of an already awkward situation.

Looks like it's going to be a Christmas to remember.

Video of the Week