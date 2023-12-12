Mary Berry's Highland Christmas: Recipes, guest stars and where to watch

The Queen of Baking is back for the festive season, and viewers want to know more about the Mary Berry's Highland Christmas recipes and guest stars.

Now that the Christmas TV schedule has been released, families across the UK are planning their viewing schedule meticulously in the lead up to the big day and beyond. For many, a bit of festive TV time is a family Christmas tradition, and one show that's sure to be popular with many is Mary Berry's Highland Christmas.

The popular British cook is heading up to Scotland to whip up some indulgent Christmas foods, from show-stopping desserts and warming festive drinks to Christmas buffet ideas too. It promises to make for a wholesome watch, but you might just get inspired for your own family Christmas dinner too, which is why we've taken a look at the recipes and guests you can expect to appear on the show.

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas: Recipes

Mary Berry recipes that will be making an appearance in her Christmas special include a spectacular Cranachan wreath (a twist on a classic pavlova), indulgent cheese fondue and her classic Buche de Noel (also known as a Yule Log).

Other recipes that viewers can expect to see in Mary Berry's Highland Christmas include breakfast dish Kedgeree, smoked salmon and guacamole canapes, fennel and red onion tarte tatin, and her ‘Happy Christmas Pie’ with Aberdeen Angus beef and pickled walnuts.

(Image credit: BBC)

There'll also be a mulled wine recipe for viewers to attempt at home and, inspired by her years spent working in the Alps as a chalet girl, Mary will make her festive stollen too.

As she has travelled up to the Highlands for the festivities, the beloved British cook will be creating many of the classic dishes with a Scottish twist. Scotland is an extra special place for Dame Mary Berry because it's her mother's homeland.

Ahead of the special, she said, "Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me. The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist."

Along with the festive recipes that Mary Berry will be sharing, she will also reflect on her heritage with fascinating anecdotes about her Scottish roots and embarking on magical days out with friends - from reindeer herding to Christmas carolers and a traditional ceilidh.

Viewers can also expect plenty of Mary’s hints and hacks for the busy Christmas period for how to wow guests with a minimum of fuss, making a feast go further and her ingeniously simple kitchen tricks.





