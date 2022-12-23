When is the Christmas Number 1 announced in 2022? Odds and who's in the running

It's the most important chart race of the year - but when is the Christmas Number 1 announced?

It's got to that point in December where the Christmas festivities are all around us - the Christmas TV schedule (opens in new tab) has been released and the turkey is defrosting, and, of course, there's Christmas music (opens in new tab) blasting at all times.

This year's race for the title of Christmas Number 1 is nearly over, and while many of the usual subjects are up top in the charts - such as Mariah Carey (opens in new tab)and Wham! - there's a few new contenders too. Keep reading to find out when the Christmas Number 1 will be announced this year...

When is the Christmas Number 1 announced in 2022?

The 2022 Christmas Number 1 will be announced on Friday 23 December. The full Christmas Top 40 will be counted down on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart Show with Jack Saunders from 4pm.

Following this, the full Top 100 Official Christmas Singles Chart and Albums Chart will be published on OfficialCharts (opens in new tab) from 5.45pm. The Official Chart determines the Christmas Number 1 every year, by surveying thousands of retailers and digital services to count UK physical sales, digital downloads, audio streams and video streams.

First established in 1952, last year saw the 70th anniversary of the Official Christmas Number 1 secured by LadBaby, Ed Sheeran and Elton John's 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone'.

This resulted in LadBaby breaking a UK chart record to become the first act to ever achieve four consecutive Christmas Number 1 singles - and they stand a good chance of securing their fifth this year.

Who are the contenders for Christmas number 1?

RAYE 's track 'Escapism' featuring 070 Shake is currently the highest ranking track that's a non-Christmas single. It's a viral hit on TikTok, which has helped push it up the charts.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are also contenders with the track they released last year titled 'Merry Christmas'. Both featured on last year's number 1 too, in collaboration with LadBaby.

Taylor Swift and Stormzy are also both sitting in the top 10 with tracks from their new albums: 'Anti-Hero' and 'Firebabe' respectively.

LadBaby are looking to become the first act in UK chart history to achieve five Official Christmas Number 1s with their new track, 'Food Aid' - a cover of 1984 Band Aid Number 1 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' They've collaborated with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis on the track, and all proceeds go to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Sidemen are a YouTube group comprised of KSI, Simon, Harry, Tobi, Ethan, Vik, and Josh, and have split into two for their Christmas Number 1 bids. Their tracks are called 'Christmas Drillings' (featuring JME) and 'This Or That'.

Lewis Capaldi released his new track 'Pointless' on December 2, and the Scottish singer-songwriter has had a lot of success in the charts before - with his track 'Someone You Loved' recently becoming the UK's most-streamed song of all time.

'Last Christmas' by Wham! and 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey are also in the running. They've both topped the charts before but have never secured a Christmas Number 1. At the moment, 'Last Christmas' is sitting in the top spot, with 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' just below, at number 2.

We’re absolutely thrilled to see ‘Last Christmas’ by WHAM! has once again hit the Number 1 spot on the UK @officialcharts! Thank you for all the love and support you continue to show the song 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Spo7DBo3srDecember 16, 2022 See more

Christmas Number 1 betting odds

LadBaby - 1/6

1/6 Sidemen - 4/1

4/1 Wham! - 11/2

11/2 Mariah Carey - 14/1

14/1 RAYE - 20/1

20/1 The Pogues - 22/1

22/1 Jason Manford - 25/1

25/1 Lewis Capaldi - 25/1

25/1 The Specials - 25/1

25/1 Tyson Fury - 28/1

28/1 Chesney Hawkes - 33/1

33/1 Stormzy - 33/1

Which artists have released Christmas albums in 2022?

Backstreet Boys – A Very Backstreet Christmas

– A Very Backstreet Christmas Alicia Keys – Santa Baby

– Santa Baby Joss Stone – Merry Christmas, Love

– Merry Christmas, Love Debbie Gibson – Winterlicious

– Winterlicious Macy Gray & The California Jet Club – Christmas With You

– Christmas With You Cliff Richard – Christmas with Cliff

– Christmas with Cliff Neil Diamond – A Neil Diamond Christmas

