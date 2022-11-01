GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's that time of year again when festive tunes are playing in all the shops - and many of us are wondering how much does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

If you're a fan of classic Christmas music (opens in new tab), then no doubt you know all the words to Mariah Carey's iconic 'All I Want for Christmas is You'. It's played in shops and restaurants every festive season, and is also one of the tracks in everyone's favourite Christmas film, Love Actually.

And though the famed singer doesn't just come out at Christmas - she recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast (opens in new tab) - the mum of twins (opens in new tab) really comes into her own at this time of year. After posting a spectacular Halloween-to-Christmas transformation video on her Instagram on November 1st, everyone wants to know how much does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

How much does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

According to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab), Mariah Carey makes between £450,000 and £750,000 each December from “All I Want For Christmas Is You” alone. It is widely thought that she makes about £380,000 just in the UK from the tune annually.

And while it's no known exactly how much she makes each festive period, it's bound to be a hefty sum, considering the money she will also receive from streaming services such as Spotify. As the Christmas celebrations seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year, it doesn't look like Mariah will need to worry about her finances any time soon.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

How much money has Mariah Carey made from 'All I Want for Christmas is You'?

A 2017 article in The Economist (opens in new tab) reported that Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' made her $60 million between 1994 and 2016 in the U.S. alone. This figure suggests an average of $2.6 million per year, but that's doesn't include UK royalties and streaming plays.

The song has reached number one in multiple countries around the world, and topped the US charts in 2019 and the UK charts in 2020, and re-enters Billboard’s Holiday 100 Chart every year. Gary Trust (opens in new tab), Billboard’s associate director of charts/radio, told the New York Post (opens in new tab): "It’s Carey’s best-selling download of all of her songs - 2.8 million sold since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in the early 2000s."

What is Mariah Carey's yearly income?

Though Mariah Carey's exact yearly income isn't known, Celebrity Net Worth reports that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' generates an estimated $600million per year in royalties for the singer and producer Walter Afanasieff - so it's safe to say it's a hefty sum.

Aside from the money Mariah makes for 'All I Want for Christmas is You' and the rest of her Merry Christmas album, she's firmly solidified herself as the Queen of Christmas with other endeavours such as Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which premiered on Apple TV+ in December 2020.

This year, Mariah will be doing four live shows in December - two in Toronto and two in New York - in a celebration of the singer’s repertoire of classic holiday songs, and she has co-written a festive-themed children's book, called The Christmas Princess (opens in new tab).

See you in December! 🎅🏼🎄All 4 shows of #MerryChristmasToAll are on sale now! ❤️https://t.co/jDDh4ZemD4 pic.twitter.com/aQajgUDFnaOctober 28, 2022 See more

Who wrote All I Want for Christmas is You?

All I Want for Christmas is You was co-written by Marian Carey and her then songwriting partner Walter Afanasieff. Despite the songs enduring success, it was actually written in just 15 minutes.

"It's definitely not 'Swan Lake'," said Afanasieff. "But that's why it's so popular — because it's so simple and palatable!" adding that the track was inspired by producer Phil Spector's 'Wall of Sound' technique from the 1960s.

According to Radio X (opens in new tab), the song was last year named the most popular Christmas song of all time based on a survey of social media users and Spotify plays.

Most streamed Christmas songs - top 10

All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey Last Christmas - WHAM! Fairytale of New York - Pogues ft. Kirsty Kirsty MacColl Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens Do They Know it's Christmas - Band Aid It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble Step into Christmas - Elton John Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande I Wish it Could be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

According to Official Charts (opens in new tab), as of December 2021 'All I Want for Christmas is You' had 248 million streams to date, followed by Wham’s Last Christmas, on 220m, and Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl with 170m plays.

Mariah Carey net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah Carey is worth $340 million - roughly £295 million.

They add that she is one of the 15 best-selling musical artists in history having sold over 200 million albums worldwide and is third best-selling female artists of all time, behind Madonna at number one and Taylor Swift at number two.

Throughout her career, Mariah Carey has won numerous awards and honours, including eight AMAs, 19 Billboard Music Awards, and five Grammys.

