Where is Anthony Templet now? The son from Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad

We share where Anthony Templet is now - following the release of Netflix's latest must-watch documentary I Just Killed My Dad.

Anthony Templet was just 17-years-old when he made a 999 call admitting to the murder of his dad Burt Templet. What at first glance appeared to be a cold-blooded killing, later turned out to be a more complex and dark case than police and the public ever suspected. With kidnapping, abuse and isolation all linked to the crime in question. As viewers tune in to learn the full story on Netflix, we've given an update on Anthony Templet's status today and whether he served time for his dad's death.

The true crime docu-series is set to be as big as other recent hit documentaries about Woodstock 99 (opens in new tab), plus The Most Hated Man on the Internet - telling the story of revenge porn criminal Hunter Moore (opens in new tab) and Charlotte Laws (opens in new tab), the woman who helped bring him to justice.

Where is Anthony Templet now?

Anthony Templet is now 20-years-old, and as far as we know still living in Louisiana, America. Templet shares his story through interviews in the Netflix documentary I Just Killed My Dad - but aside from this appearance has mostly kept away from the spotlight.

"I shouldn't be charged with anything 'cause I didn't do anything wrong," Anthony tells the camera in the 3-part docu-series which was released on August 9, 2022.

What did Anthony Templet do?

On Monday 3 June, 2019 between 3 and 3:30am, Anthony Templet shot his father Burt Templet three times at their home near White Oak, East Baton Rouge in Louisiana. The then-17-year-old called police shortly after and was arrested when authorities arrived on the scene.

According to local news outlet WAFB9 (opens in new tab), Anthony told investigators that his father had woken him up drunk at 3am. The two started to argue about a phone call to a family member, with Burt becoming aggressive and physical towards his son. Anthony retreated to his father's bedroom but was followed by Burt. He then managed to lock himself inside, where he got hold of two handguns.

Templet told detectives that he then opened the door and shot at his father. Burt fell backwards and asked his son to stop, but Anthony fired another two bullets. He then called 911 to alert them of the altercation.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"He tried to attack me," Anthony said in the call to the 911 operator. "Then, we got into a fist fight. Then, I ran in his room, closed the door, and got a gun. As I unlocked the door, he tried to [inaudible] and then I shot him."

According to Fox 8 live (opens in new tab), in the audio recorded call, Anthony said that he had tried to shoot his father in the head. But that he wasn't sure his father had been killed - which is why he fired three shots in total.

He added that he knew he had hit Burt at least once - due to the blood on the floor.

When interviewed by detectives after, Anthony maintained that he had shot his father to protect himself. It was later alleged that Anthony had been abused by his father Burt for a number of years.

Kidnap, abuse and a family reunion

Additional family members came forward in the wake of Anthony's arrest, alleging that the 17-year-old had been considered missing for over a decade. A woman called Natasha - claiming to be Anthony's sister - told WAFB that Anthony was taken by dad Burt from the family home in Texas in 2008. Anthony was just 5-years-old at the time.

"He snatched him from our home," the sister said. "Burt and my mom were together for about ten years and it was extremely violent."

WAFB reported (opens in new tab)that Burt Templet was charged with three counts of assault against Anthony's mother Teresa Thompson in 2002 whilst in Harris County, Texas. Two of these charges were later dropped.

"After 11 years of waiting to hear if my brother was still alive, he is found," Natasha added. "He has been secluded and abused all these years by his own father. My brave brother had to defend himself for the last time against that evil man."

After moving to Baton Rouge, Burt remarried a woman called Susan. The two were together until early 2019 when Susan left her husband and filed for a protective order against him. According to WAFB, Susan claimed on social media that Burt had allegedly knocked several of her teeth out.

Susan was later identified as the family member behind the call that caused the initial argument between Burt and his son Anthony. She showed her support for Anthony during the legal proceedings.

In the Netflix documentary, Anthony opens up on the alleged abuse that took place whilst living with his father. "At every moment I was being tracked by something," he says on camera, alluding to the CCTV cameras surrounding the house. Plus an app that was used to monitor Anthony's mobile phone.

"He never put me in public school. I never knew why," he adds in the trailer. This claim was supported by neighbours of Burt Templet. They said that Burt was very secretive about his son and had told them that Anthony was home-schooled.

What happened to Burt Templet?

Emergency services arriving on the scene on June 3, 2019, immediately took Burt Templet to hospital. However, the 53-year-old later died from his injuries three days later.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Did Anthony Templet go to prison?

No, Anthony Templet did not go to prison. In March 2021, the then-18-year-old agreed to a plea deal for manslaughter and was instead given a five year supervised probation period.

He was additionally ordered to attend counselling and work towards obtaining a 'GE' high-school diploma whilst attending school or keeping a job full-time.

According to WAFB9 (opens in new tab), Templet was originally charged with second-degree murder. However, this was later reduced to manslaughter as members of his family told the court that Anthony acted in self-defense against his father.

They also spoke of his abuse at the hands of Burt Templet for years, with prosecutor Dana Cummings (opens in new tab) confirming that Anthony had been isolated by his father.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Handing out Templet's probation, the Assistant District Attorney for East Baton Rouge Parish said: "What would time in jail do for this young man who has never actually had a chance to learn or to have friends or to be in the world?

"What would that achieve?" he added. "I just think it would keep him from ever being able to be productive."

Jarrret Ambeau, Anthony's lawyer agreed with the prosecutor's terms: "When I saw this injustice, I said, ‘Absolutely, no way should this kid be in jail," he said. "Well, that’s the outcome we have. It may not be the thing we have hoped but this is an imperfect system. We try to find the best possible justice and I think we got that today."

Still adhering to his five-year probation - Anthony Templet will be eligible to have his criminal record later expunged if he meets all the requirements set by the court.

