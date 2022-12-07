Where is Amanda Owen now? The Our Yorkshire Farm Shepherdess

Our Yorkshire Farm fans have been left wondering where is Amanda Owen now, after Channel 5 axes the show.

Amanda Owen, aka the Yorkshire Shepherdess, was a central figure on Our Yorkshire Farm, the Channel 5 fly-on-the-wall show that followed her, husband Clive and their nine children as they carried out daily duties on their remote farm.

But in November this year, Channel 5 revealed that Our Yorkshire Farm has been axed (opens in new tab), before later revealing that Clive and son Reuben would be starring in their own spin-off show, Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive. After it was confirmed that Amanda would not be appearing on the show, fans have been asking where is Amanda Owen now?

Where is Amanda Owen now?

Amanda Owen is still living on Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire, where Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm was filmed, and frequently shares updates from the family's farm on her social media.

Recently, Amanda announced the sad news that her sheepdog, Kate, had died, with a heartfelt post on Instagram on December 3. Over on her Twitter (opens in new tab) account, Amanda wrote on December 5: "A weekend of recounting dog stories. Looking back through a gallery that catalogues Kate’s life. We’ve laughed & cried. Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage. Working quietly & then watching over children as they played. Kate, you rocked..& rolled. Rest now."

The Yorkshire Shepherdess was inundated with messages of sympathy from her 531,000 Instagram followers. One user wrote, "So sorry for your loss ❤️ Kate was such a loyal, hardworking and faithful friend. She definitely had a brilliant life with you all and loved what she did 🐑 Sending lots of love to you ❤️🐾", while another said, "The only family member you get to choose. 💔So so sorry for your loss."

What is Amanda Owen doing now?

Amanda Owen still works on Ravenseat Farm, though she will not be appearing in Channel 5's new spin off show Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive.

After Channel 5 announced Our Yorkshire Farm would not be returning, Amanda shared a post on Instagram (opens in new tab) with the caption "Another day, more **it 💩 to deal with. Good job it goes with the territory.😏" along with the hashtags #spreadingit #boring #mediahype and #nonstory.

However, Channel 5 has said that the network is working on new projects with Amanda. Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor for factual at Channel 5, said: "The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life.

"It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure.

"We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon."

And although she will no longer be appearing on Our Yorkshire Farm, Amanda has been able to enjoy other jobs since the show ended. Back in July, she took part in The Guest Chef at Latitude Festival alongside Gary Lineker, Judi Love and Georgina Hayden.

She said ahead of the live cooking show: "When I’m cooking for the family at home, I like to make the most of the wonderful seasonal ingredients that are readily available in the shops and won’t break the bank. Where our food comes from is equally important to me, so I’m excited that the meat element of my menu will be lamb, born and reared at Ravenseat."

Have Amanda and Clive Owen split up?

Amanda and Clive Owen announced their decision to separate back in June, after 22 years of marriage. Oh her Instagram story, Amanda revealed: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate."

She added: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Amanda finished the statement by saying: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

Despite the split, however, both Amanda and Clive still live on Ravenseat Farm and run it together, along with their nine children.

When appearing on Lorraine earlier this year, Amanda said: "Life carries on on the farm. Obviously there is a whole raft of things to do – nine children, a whole heap of animals. We are just working away, same as before.

"Because at the end of the day our priority remains, of course, to keep everything going."

In an interview with The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Amanda added: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit."

She also shared that the family still has meal times together, to keep things normal for the children.

Amanda had previously dismissed speculation that her and Clive's marriage was on the rocks during an interview with Lorraine Kelly back in 2021, telling viewers, "You have your difficult moments. But you have to take the rough with the smooth.

She went on to say, "You’ve got to remember, the bottom line is, if you are proud of what you’re doing, you kind of sort of have to shoulder it."

What is Beyond the Yorkshire Farm?

Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive is a new Channel 5 spin-off show that stars Amanda's husband Clive, their son Reuben and Reuben's girlfriend, Sarah. The first episode of the show aired on Tuesday 6 December at 9pm.

The show follows Reuben as he goes into business with his dad, Clive. 18-year-old Reuben was previously an apprentice in mechanical engineering, and now he and his dad have embarked on a digging business together, with their first job digging a series of pools in Cumbria.

Channel 5 posted a sneak preview on Twitter (opens in new tab) ahead of the first episode with the caption "A unique farm led to a unique childhood. Eldest son Reuben has now grown up and is looking to make it on his own."

