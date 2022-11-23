Has Our Yorkshire Farm been axed? Channel 5 confirm whether the popular show is coming back

A popular Channel 5 show was thrown into jeopardy earlier this year when news that its stars Amanda and Clive Owen had hit a rocky patch in their marriage leaving fans wondering Has Our Yorkshire Farm been axed?

The fly-on-the-wall style show has followed the Owen family and their remote hill farm's day-to-day life through the seasons since 2018. And with each episode spanning a single season in the farming calendar, over the years it has showcased how their remarkable family work together to live off their land.

But almost 12 months after reports that its leading stars, parents Amanda and Clive Owen, had hit a rough patch in their 21 year marriage, we look at whether the show will return in 2022...

Has Our Yorkshire Farm been axed?

Channel 5 has confirmed that Our Yorkshire Farm following Amanda, Clive and their brood on Ravenseat Farm will not return and has been axed and will be replaced with a spin-off show Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, featuring farmer Clive Owen alongside his eldest son.

C5 factual boss Daniel Pearl told The Mirror (opens in new tab), "The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life. It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure.”

The new series is due to air on December 6th, is made by the same production company, and will follow Clive and Reuben, 18, as they travel beyond their remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dale to launch a digging business venture together, involving groundwork and plant hire.

Fans of the family will see how the teenager’s unconventional childhood has prepared him for adult life, as the cameras capture the highs and lows of Reuben’s first year in business and watch dad Clive, best mate Tom and girlfriend Sarah join him on this big journey.

Are the Yorkshire farm couple still together?

No, the Yorkshire farm couple Amanda and Clive Owen are not still together, they confirmed they had ended their 21-year marriage back in June 2022. They issued a joint statement to fans via their Instagram account which read, "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family."

She confirmed they are continuing to work alongside each other on their Yorkshire farm, with their top priority being their children.

Amanda concluded: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

Channel 5 issued a statement at the time about the future of the series, a spokesperson told Express.co.uk at the time, "We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time. They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future."

Amanda originally dismissed speculation that their marriage was on the rocks during an interview with Lorraine Kelly back in 2021.

At the time Amanda explained hiow she deals with such speculation, she told viewers, “Well it is. You have your difficult moments. But you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“We’ve just talked about how you weather a storm [as Amanda and Lorraine had earlier discussed battling Storm Arwen]. So we are pretty resilient in the hills.

"That’s all you’ve got to do. You’ve got to remember, the bottom line is, if you are proud of what you’re doing, you kind of sort of have to shoulder it.”

She added, “In other words; ‘Get on with it’. Ignore it”

Fans also speculated about their marriage after noticing that Amanda's instagram failed to show Clive. And she hit back in a post to stress, "Because if you don’t wish to be on social media then that’s your choice."

What's happened to the Owen family?

The Owen family are said to be still a family unit, with Amanda and Clive prioritising their children through their separation. Amanda said back in June, “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”

But it's claimed that Amanda was living apart from Clive for months before their split was confirmed.

A source told MailOnline, "It's been an open secret across the dale for a long time that they have been having problems and have been living apart.

"Amanda has been living in their holiday let, a cottage just under a mile away from Ravenseat and Clive has been staying at the farm where he's always been."

The source continued, "'The problem they're going to have is that this won't be a divorce in the normal sense of the word where two people can go their separate ways.

"They have nine children, the youngest is only around four and five of them are under the age of 10, still at primary school.

"But you have to add in to that the fact they are running a big hill farm with a flock of sheep scattered all over the dale.

"It's hard work and what they do on TV isn't just for show, they're both working day in, day out to make their business work.

"That means Amanda is at Ravenseat every day, so the question people are asking is 'how will they both move on with their lives from here?'

"It's hard to imagine how either of them could begin a new relationship with the ex husband or wife being part of their every day lives. It's a very difficult situation.

"Clive is a very well liked and respected man in this part of the world, he's lived here all his life and Amanda has become part of Dales life as well.

And added, "Their friends and neighbours are sad for the whole family."

Following news of their split the family planned to move to a new farm in Upper Swaledale. Their old home at Ravenseat was not owned by the Owen family - instead billionnaire Robert Miller, 88, co-founder of duty-free shops is said to own the property and vast land.

But the family planned to buy their own house in nearby Anty Johns, which needed a lot of work to renovate the old farmhouse then Coronavirus pandemic hit, causing huge set backs.

What's happened to the Yorkshire Shepherdess?

The Yorkshire Shepherdess - also known as Amanda Owen - will not be featuring in the new show, as Channel 5 has confirmed that other projects with Amanda and other members of the family are in the pipeline. C5 Factual boss Daniel Pearl added, “We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon.”

Amanda recently shared an update with fans, "Out & about on the rounds with Miles & Nell. 👦🏻🐶🐑

*Some of the tups are better to handle than others. As time goes on invariably they will value a bite of food above spending time with the females*

#yorkshire #shepherdess #sheepdog #farm #teamwork"

