Where is Dated and Related filmed? Locations of Netflix new dating show

The beautiful setting of Netflix's new reality show Related and Dated may just have marked the location as a new holiday hotspot. Read on as we answer the question, 'where is Dated and Related filmed?'

Is there anything worse to imagine than your sibling watching your every move as you navigate the first steps of a new relationship? No. And that's exactly why Netflix have taken that concept and ran with it to create Related and Dated, a new reality show where siblings join together in order to find love with other siblings - are you confused yet?

As soon as Netflix announced the new series (opens in new tab), fans and journalists alike questioned the premise - 'wait, sibling couples?' many asked, but thankfully, Netflix clarified the more-than-confusing title.

Here's how Netflix describes the series, "Imagine having to think about your sibling dating… how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other's love life up close and personal as they search for 'the one' together.

"Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell."

At stake, is a $100,000 prize for the winning pair, and, equally important, love is up for grabs too.

Almost immediately after the show's release, the stunning behind the awkward chats and stolen kisses caught the attention of viewers, the sandy beaches and bright blue skies making many of them long for another summer holiday.

Dated and Related is filmed in luxury villa in Cannes in the South of France. The country of France was not chosen as random as host Melinda Berry reminds viewers in the first episode, France is 'the most romantic country in the world" - where better to find love?

Cannes is a picturesque town located on the French Riviera. Known for its luxurious villas and restaurants, and for annually hosting the Cannes Film Festival, the town is frequented by tourists all year round and is home to many interesting landmarks like the Promenade de la Croisette, Villa Fiésole, Musée de la Mer, Lérins Abbey, and Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Provence.

Throughout season one of Dated and Related, the only part of Cannes on show is the villa where the contestants live - a nod to the popular dating show Love Island. There are no complaints at the lack of French scenery though. The villa sits on the edge of the Bay of Cannes which boasts a significant amount of gorgeous greenery that connects to a set of stairs down to the picturesque Bay.

Yes, you can rent out the exact villa featured on Dated & Related. The Vila Julia is in Cannes, France and the rental agency website (opens in new tab) says the property is "one of the biggest villas on the hills of Cannes."

The property boasts more than 20,000 square feet of space, incredible views over the sea, a private tennis court, a sauna, a home cinema, and a private gym just to name a few of the amenities.

You can fill out a form to request information about booking the villa but there is no cost per night listed. It's likely that Netflix shelled out a pretty penny for the huge beach front villa that housed all 16 contestants throughout the show's two-month shooting schedule. Distractify.com, considering the price of other villa rentals (opens in new tab) in the area of a similar size, though, estimate that the one featured in Dated & Related could be close to £8,000 per night.

If you want to visit the Southern French city and do not feel like shelling out a cool £8 grand a night, villas are not in short supply in Cannes and there is something for every budget.

The prices of a villa holiday in Cannes on Booking.com (opens in new tab) vary from a humble £500 a night to a mind-blowing £30,000.

🕖 Changement d'horaire L'office de tourisme de #Cannes sera ouvert de 9h à 19h en continu en septembre et octobre !📍 @CannesPalais📷 Fabre pic.twitter.com/F8vFsF9OJbSeptember 1, 2022 See more

If you take the plunge and fly out to Cannes, whether you're on a budget holiday or a once in a lifetime big blowout trip, Culturetrip.com suggests exploring the quaint old quarter of Le Suquet, admiring the view from the church of Notre-Dame d’Esperance and indulging in some retail therapy on the Rue d’Antibes.

Looking at Cannes tourist guides, people-watching appears to be an activity close to the hearts of residents. Multiple guides state that it is a must-do activity to sit on a promenade and simply take in the scenery as you watch people live their everyday lives.

The Cannes tourist office highlights the city's many historical sites, like the abbey of Lérins on the Saint-Honorat Island, the Lérins Islands, and the churches, villas and castles of which there are plenty to explore. You can also find a comprehensive round-up of 380 of Cannes finest restaurants, breweries and wine bars that the tourist office recommends on their website.

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Filming for Dated and Related took place in August and September 2021, according to The Seattle Times.

The contestants have been sharing their excitement at the show's release after having to keep their participation under tight wraps for so long. No comments on when the show was filmed or what the filming process was like have been shared by any of the contestants, and similarly, no behind the scenes shots have been posted to social media, only official promotional material.

Joey Roppo announced his appearance on the show by writing, "Welcome to the craziest adventure of my life! A dating show where your sibling is your wingman … what could go wrong?"

Kieran Bishop took to Instagram to announce his participation in the show, saying, "MUM WE’RE ON NETFLIX‼️ Finally!!!…I’ve been dying to let this secret out and I can’t wait for you lot to watch! What an experience this was and the best part is I got to do it all with my bro."

Lily Bajor wrote, "Dated and Related is officially out on Netflix! So grateful that I could share this crazy experience with my best friend @mady !!!! It’s so amazing to look back on who we were a year ago and how much we have grown since filming. Forever thankful to be a part of the D&R family."

Despite the contestants excitement, host Melinda Berry hinted in an exclusive interview with Metro.co.uk that some contestants only entered the villa for the ‘money’. She revealed, ‘I’m not going to say who… okay, well, there were two contestants that were trying to play the game and trying to play it in a way where they didn’t really want love."

There are only ten episodes of Dated & Related, all of which were released on the 2nd of September on Netflix. The episodes range in length from about 30 to 50 minutes each, with the longest episode being the season premiere and the shortest being the finale.

So far, the show has had mixed reviews with some viewers loving the cringey concept while others find it, well, cringey. IMDb users have given the show an average rating of of 4.7 out of 10 while Rotten Tomatoes critics have currently failed to comment their opinions.

From the very few publications that have so far managed to publish pieces about the new dating show, the general consensus appears to be that Dated and Related is monotonous and generic, while PrimeTimer went as far as to call watching it 'a wholly unnecessary venture.'

While critics are not enjoying the show, casual viewers appear to be loving it - though, they're not exactly sure why. Fans have been vocal about their love for Dated and Related on Twitter with one user writing, "This show is actually so cringe. But I can’t take my eyes off it."

Another said, "Dated and Related is horrible and I will be watching the entire thing."

And if Netflix were unsure of whether to bring the show back for another season, this fan commented, "The complete chaos, I love this show. I need 5 more seasons of this."