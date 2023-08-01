Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix viewers have enjoyed binging seasons one and four, and now they want to know where to watch seasons two and three of Manifest in the UK.

Supernatural series Manifest first aired in 2019, but it's seen renewed interest in recent months after the fourth and final season landed on Netflix earlier this year. The show follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, which vanished mid-flight before mysteriously reappearing five years later, with those on board unaged and unaware that so much time had passed. Now that the dramatic finale is available to stream, fans of the show have been looking to get the Manifest ending explained.

And it's been a long time coming, with the show taking a two-year break after being cancelled by American broadcaster NBC. Since its arrival on Netflix, it's stormed to the top of the streaming service's most-watched list, alongside the likes of free-diving documentary The Deepest Breath and season 5 of Too Hot To Handle. However, due to licensing issues, only seasons one and four are available on Netflix in the UK, leaving fans wondering how they can watch seasons two and three of Manifest too.

Where to watch seasons 2 and 3 of Manifest in the UK

Seasons two and three of Manifest are available to stream on Sky Go and NOW in the UK. Sky Go is free to Sky TV customers, and you can choose the right Sky package for you on their website. Meanwhile, NOW is available from £6.99 a month.

Elsewhere, the first three seasons of Manifest are available to purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. The series is also available to download on the Microsoft store.

Why aren't seasons 2 and 3 of Manifest on Netflix in the UK?

Seasons two and three of Manifest aren't available on Netflix in the UK due to the limitations of the licensing deal. Netflix signed a deal with NBC after the American network cancelled the show following its third season.

After Manifest's popularity exploded, Netflix decided to renew the final season, meaning it holds exclusive rights for season 4 only, while previous seasons are exclusive to Sky and its streaming service NOW in the UK.

Seasons 1 to 3 of Manifest are therefore available to stream on Netflix in the US, Canda and many other countries, meaning one other way that UK viewers can access earlier episodes is by installing a VPN.

