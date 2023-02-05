Who is Daisy May Cooper? The actress unveiled as The Masked Singer's 'Otter'

Daisy May Cooper was unveiled as The Masked Singer's Otter in Saturday's [4 February] surprise double elimination. The actress and comedienne, 36, said that although she was "exhausted" by the end of the show, she was upset at her elimination and didn't want to leave.

She said, "It's the best job I've ever done but near the end I was absolutely exhausted," then joked, "I was gutted to leave because I really fancied the Phoenix…So fit."

After removing the mask, many viewers were left wondering, 'Who is Daisy May Cooper?' So for those not in the know, here we share everything you need to know about the award-winning actress.

What is Daisy May Cooper famous for?

Daisy May Cooper is famous for writing and starring in a variety of sitcom and drama shows, as well as for appearing on various comedy panel shows. The actress is best known for her BBC Three's hit mockumentary sitcom, This Country. The show was partly inspired by Cooper's upbringing in rural England and she co-wrote the award-winning mockumentary with her brother, Charlie Cooper.

Cooper more recently wrote and starred in the BBC One hit comedy drama Am I Being Unreasonable, who's plot twisting finale left fans needing the show's ending explained (opens in new tab). With the announcement that Am I Being Unreasonable has been renewed second season (opens in new tab), Daisy May Cooper is only set to become even more recognisable to audiences across the globe.

Is Daisy May Cooper married?

Daisy May Cooper is not currently married. She split from her husband, Will Weston, a landscape gardener, in 2021. The pair married in 2019 after a long relationship.

Who is Daisy May Cooper dating?

Daisy May Cooper is not believed to be dating anyone currently, with the actress wanting to 'enjoy being single.' Last year, Cooper was believed to be dating private chef Ryan Weymouth, according to reports by HELLO!. After posting various pictures together on Instagram, in March 2022, the pair were spotted on the red carpet of the NME Awards at London's O2 Academy Brixton together.

The relationship reportedly began in December 2021 with Cooper going so far as to tattoo Ryan's name on her wedding finger. But the whirlwind romance came to a swift end when Daisy allegedly 'dumped' Ryan so she could 'enjoy being single', The Daily Mail reported in May 2022. Ryan was said to be 'gutted' at their romance ending.

While the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Daisy removing any and all traces of their romance from her page, Ryan's profile still boasts pictures of the two together.

Does Daisy May Cooper have children?

Daisy May Cooper has two children; a daughter, Pip, four, and a son, Jack Michael Weston, who was born in 2020 (opens in new tab). She shares both of her children with her ex-husband, Will Weston.

Though she appears unruffled and easy going on TV, Cooper has previously opened up about her struggles with motherhood. Speaking on Alan Carr's podcast recently, she revealed, "I went away with my friend and we took our four kids. I recently separated from my husband, so it was my first time as a single mum taking the kids away – and it was a f***ing nightmare.

"My son sh*t through his shorts. I didn’t have a nappy. Then I went through security and couldn’t put the pushchair down. My son was running through the security thing, and all these security officers were shouting at me in Greek and I just started retching. I’ve never done it before, but I was so stressed I couldn’t speak."

The comedienne's daughter too gives her plenty of stories to share. After being eliminated from The Masked Singer, she was asked why she wanted to do the show. In reply she shared, "To surprise my daughter Pip, but when she found out I was going to be the Otter she cried and said that it was embarrassing."