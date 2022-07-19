Who is Gregg Wallace married to and does he have children?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Celebrity MasterChef 2022 (opens in new tab) makes a return to screens, fans are wondering if presenter Gregg Wallace is married and does he have any children?

Gregg co-presents Celebrity MasterChef alongside John Torode but as 20 new hopefuls prepare to impress the judges with their dishes, attention has turned to the personal life of the former greengrocer.

Having previously revealed his weight-loss diet secrets (opens in new tab) , Gregg will be presenting some new MasterChef dishes (opens in new tab) on the show and when he's not working you can find him uploading posts on Instagram.

Who is Gregg Wallace married to?

Gregg Wallace is married to Anne-Marie Sterpini. The pair tied the knot back in August 2016 when Anne-Marie became his fourth wife, having previously been married to Christine Wallace (1991-1991), Denise Wallace (1999-2004) and Heidi Brown (2011-2012).

The pair got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot at Hever Castle in Kent on August 6, 2016 - where fellow MasterChef Judge John Torode was best man. And enjoyed honeymoon in Portofino, Italy.

Anne, who also goes by the name Anna, is a caterer. She is 21 years younger than Gregg, but this hasn't stopped him from expanding his family. Speaking to Absolute radio host Dave Berry on the new season of his podcast Dadpod (opens in new tab), Gregg, 56, explained, "The truth is, I'm so madly in love with Anna. I said to her I wouldn't choose to have children, not at my age. But it's what you want. What you want, I want.

He continued, "I think if you fall in love with a young woman and you tell you don't want children; I don't think you actually love that woman."

The pair have teamed up for a new family run business called Show Me Fit.

Does Gregg Wallace have any children?

Yes, Gregg Wallace has three children - adult daughter Libby and son Tom, from his second marriage to ex-wife Denise, plus baby Sid, aged two, who he has with wife Anne-Marie.

Gregg won custody of Libby and Tom after he and their pastry chef mother divorced in 2004.

Gregg previously revealed that he and current wife Anne-Marie had tried for a baby for two years and had considered IVF when they ended up conceiving naturally. "We tried for a couple of years to have him. Everybody was saying that we had to relax, and actually we had a month in Italy, we were doing the book and obviously the people that were saying relax were right. If you want to conceive, Italian sunshine, loads of pasta, a bottle of red wine!"

And his children were delighted when the latest addition to the family arrived.

He recalled, "Tom and Libby were both at the hospital when their baby brother was born,' Gregg explained.

"I said to my older son "I'm really concerned with baby Sid, that I'm so much older" and my oldest son told me "that's alright Dad, he's got me" which brought me to tears."

He recently confirmed that his son Sid is autistic, after years of suspecting that the youngster had it. Speaking on Loose Women, Gregg explained that the family noticed Sid wasn't responding to his name, which was one of the indicators which led them to seek medical help.

But he added that he is "blessed" to have such a "happy and cuddly" little boy.

How did Gregg Wallace meet his wife?

Gregg met his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini on Twitter. The caterer first made contact with the TV presenter on the social media platform where she contacted him to discuss ingredients. She tweeted him to ask if rhubarb really went with duck after seeing Gregg try the recipe on a cooking TV show.

After striking up a conversation the pair soon met up in person and started dating

Gregg previously told Lorraine, “I sent her a message and we started sending messages. Then I sent her my phone number, this was five years ago.

“She came down to London to have dinner with me, and she said it wasn’t until we got to the restaurant, that she was comfortable it was really me and not an impostor.”

And the rest is history so to speak.

Gregg told Daily Mail during the early days of their relationship, "We’ve got loads in common, share the same values and have the same sense of humour. Anne-Marie’s a massive foodie; her interest in food is just immense and I’m delighted to be able to share my love of food with her.

"I feel happy being out with her and above all I really like hanging out with her."

But it's not the first time Gregg has met his wife through Twitter, he previously met his third wife Heidi on Twitter but they divorced 18 months after getting married.

Is Gregg Wallace’s wife Italian?

Gregg Wallace's wife Anne-Marie is of Italian heritage. Her parents are Italian and they run a catering business. Gregg and Anna moved her parents mum Rina and dad Massimo in to their farmhouse for an extra pair of hands to help around the home and with their baby.

He explained, "I’m very fortunate. There are five of us and a baby. And two little dogs. We’re full.

“We’ve got me, Anna, her mum and dad and Sid’s 23-year-old sister. This isn’t because of the coronavirus lockdown, we were all here anyway.

“We all have breakfast together, cooked my Anna or her mum. Then I cook lunch. Then the whole family goes out on a long walk. And then either Anna, her mum or dad cook dinner.”

Gregg says the in-laws are great babysitters.

“Sid is energetic, it can be hard work. That’s one of the benefits of having the in-laws here. We all take it in turn.”