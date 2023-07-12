As Formula 1 fans gear up ahead of this week's races, some are wondering who is Lewis Hamilton dating and does he have kids?

And all eyes will be on how well Lewis Hamilton does as the British racing car driver has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles, and holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among many other accolades.

He hit headlines last year when he announced that he would be changing his name to to honour his mother's surname Larbalestier.

But off the track, you. might wonder what Lewis' family live looks like...

Who is Lewis Hamilton dating?

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly 'dating' Shakira, according to People magazine. It's understood that the artist's entourage claims that they are keeping things "fun and flirty", and that they are "spending time together and getting to know each other".

It's claimed that the pair went out for dinner and drinks with a group of friends, who shared a snap from the outing, after Shakira, 46, attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain in which Lewis came second.

Lewis previously was involved in a high profile, relationship with Nicole Scherzinger who is now engaged to Thom Evans.

Does Lewis Hamilton have kids?

No, Lewis Hamilton doesn't have any kids at the moment. But in an interview with the Guardian in 2021, he admitted his dream now is to have children and “be a father like my dad one day, but better”, and adds he wants to “carry on the Hamilton name and make him proud”.

He previously revealed the reason he hadn't yet started a family was because he is workaholic and does not have time for a personal life. The busy schedule of F1 drivers, which requires traveling to 23 cities in a season, makes it challenging to balance personal and professional life.

Lewis Hamilton net worth

Lewis Hamilton's net worth is $285 million - and financial experts Forbes estimated him to have made around £6.5m in "off-field earnings" in 2022, compared to his £46.8m racing salary. Among his ventures are his own film production company, his +44 clothing brand and several investments including in vegan firms and online grocery app Zapp.

What flavour is Lewis Hamilton Monster?

The new Lewis Hamilton Monster Zero Sugar edition is the flavour of a refreshing peach nectarine, described as "stone fruits" and is made from vegan ingredients. New artwork for the canned drink was created that reflected Lewis Hamilton's status as a global sporting celebrity.

Who does Lewis Hamilton drive for?

Lewis Hamilton drives for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and is currently taking part in the Formula One races at Silverstone. 2023 season is his 11th consecutive year of driving for the car manufacturer.