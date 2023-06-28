Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to Thom Evans after romantic beach proposal - 'I said Yes'

Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to Thom Evans after a romantic beach proposal in Portugal.

The Pussycat Doll star has been dating the Scot rugby star for three years and they've reached another milestone in their relationship after Thom proposed, asking Nicole to marry him.

Nicole shared the news with her fans on Instagram, uploading a snap of Thom down on one knee with the ring box open as he asked her to marry him. Surprised, Nicole clasps her face with her hands and in the background you can see a picnic blanket and hamper. A second photo shows them embracing with her wearing the ring after she accepted his proposal.

She simply captioned it "I said Yes".

Nicole and Thom met on the set of The X Factor Celebrity version and are planning to wed.

Thom wrote, "My Ever After" on his profile as he shared the same images.

Nicole previously admitted lockdown had strengthened their relationship.

She said, "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships—and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

"Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I'm really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship."

Nicole was previously in a relationship with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton but they split in 2015 after their on-off relationship since 2008 ended.

Fans are happy for the star having found love again.

One fan noted the beautiful proposal spot was in Portugal. They wrote, "What a great spot to ask marriage!! "Senhor da Pedra" beach! Congratulations !!"

And another said, "Congratulations!! How wonderful, we wish you all the happiness!"

A third fan added, "The news we’ve all been waiting for!"

Thom has also previously publicly declared his love for her, in an interview with The Sun he gushed, "People always say, "When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment."

"But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

And while no details of their wedding plans have yet been revealed, Nicole already has her sights on a Honeymoon location as she revealed during an interview last year, "I'm dying to go to Tahiti. I'd honeymoon there."