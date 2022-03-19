We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nick Candy has made a bid to buy Chelsea FC after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club following the threat of being sanctioned by the UK government amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike most football acquisitions, life-long Chelsea fan Nick Candy has submitted a proposal worth over £2bn that would see The Blue Football Consortium acquire the club.

The Consortium is made up of high-net worth investors from the UK, Europe, USA and South Korea, all with the same vision that Chelsea FC should be globally owned to ensure fans from around the world have a stake in the club’s future.

Nick described the bid as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give football back to the fans and put them at the heart of the operations and strategy of a leading global football club”.

But who is the man behind the deal?

Who is Nick Candy?

Nick Candy is a London businessman and life-long Chelsea fan. Nick is a luxury property developer and interior designer alongside his brother, Christian Candy.

The Candy & Candy brothers are thought to be worth an estimated £2bn, thanks to their involvement in several high-profile developments including One Hyde Park in London.

In 2018, the company was re-branded Candy Properties as Nick, 49, became the sole owner. He has since diversified his portfolio and now invests in several global companies under his new venture, Candy Ventures.

Who is Nick Candy’s wife?

Nick is married to Australian actress, Holly Valance. Despite news that Neighbours is set to end this year, Holly made fame as Felicity Scully on the hit Aussie soap before appearing on CSI: Miami to Entourage and Prison Break.

As well as acting, Holly has dabbled in modelling and singing and pursued a brief pop career in the early noughties, with singles Kiss Kiss, Naughty Girl and Down Boy. She even starred on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2011.

Holly Valance and Nick Candy met back in 2009 at a party and instantly fell “head over heels” for each other.

They tied the knot just three years later in Beverly Hills, California.

Do Nick Candy and Holly Valance have children?

Yes, the couple have two daughters—aged eight and four.

Their first child was born in November 2013, just one year after the couple tied the knot. They named her Luka Violet Toni Candy.

Their second daughter, Nova Skye Coco Candy, arrived four years later.