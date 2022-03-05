Fans of weekend cookery programmes looking for that perfect tasty dish are wondering who is on Saturday Kitchen today? The show is here to mark the start of the weekend.
If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration in the kitchen or want to learn a new method of making your favourite food then look no further as Saturday Kitchen has everything from food heave and food hell to out you and the guests out of their comfort zone.
So we look at who you can expect to see on today’s show…
Who is on Saturday Kitchen today?
The guests on Saturday Kitchen today are chefs Big Zuu, Judy Joo, Olly Smith on drinks and special guest Joss Stone.
And regular host Matt Tebbutt is back in the studio after taking some time off to enjoy a holiday with his family.
Is Matt Tebbutt married?
Matt Tebbutt is married to Lisa Tebbutt. It’s not known when the couple married but Lisa is thought to be a homemaker.
They have two teenage children, daughter Jessie and son Henry.
The often eat out together and enjoy family holidays.
Why hasn’t Matt Tebbutt been on Saturday Kitchen recently?
Matt Tebbutt has been on skiing holiday with his family in the La Grande Motte, Tignes in Savoie, France.
Matt used to present the show when its former host chef James Martin was away and he took over the reins when James quit the show back in 2017.
You can watch Saturday Kitchen on Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.