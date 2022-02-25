We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where does James Martin live? Fans are wondering as the celebrity chef hosts his weekly cookery show on ITV’s Saturday Morning.

The chef and TV presenter is one of the rotating resident chefs on ITV daytime show This Morning and often cooks for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But when he’s not filming, fans are wondering where he hangs out so we look at all you need to know about James Martin’s home…

Where does James Martin live?

James Martin is thought to live in a mystery village, having up until 2019 lived in the Hampshire village of Stoke Charity, which is six miles from Winchester.

But his current home is simply beautiful if his Instagram is anything to go by.

The star recently posted a video clip of his huge garden, backing onto picturesque fields.

During lockdown the chef spent his time tending to his garden and gave fans a glimpse of his tree-lined path running across his lawn and captioned it, “Lockdown hard work paying off.”

The seven-bedroomed detached country home has 1.25 acres of land.

And when he’s not filming, he has said he likes to spend his hard-earned cash on his hobbies and interests, namely his car collection which includes a Chevrolet Courvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

“My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, ‘These are my babies, these are my things,’ but you know, it’s each to their own, isn’t it?'” he said.

James also holds a pilot’s licence and is learning to fly helicopters.

Is Saturday Morning filmed in James Martin’s house?

Yes, James Martin’s Saturday Morning is filmed from the kitchen inside James Martin’s house.

James recently announced that he has been filming the new series, and uploaded a snap from his kitchen which is often the setting for the show, alongside his garden in warmer months.

He captioned it, “MORE! We’ve been filming all new @saturdayjamesmartin. Great guests and more top recipes heading your way @saturdayjamesmartin.”

James began hosting his James Martin’s Saturday Morning show in 2017, following his departure from BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen, which he hosted for a decade from 2006.

He recently told HELLO! why he prefers filming from his home these days. He said, “People say do you ever miss the live thing? I did live for 25 years. I don’t know whether it’s my age? I think I’m ok at live, but I’ve proved a point. Do I want to do live from my house every Saturday? No, because it’s my house. I can film it when I want to film it, when the guests are free, when they want to come down.

“The guests seem to love it. They don’t seem to realise until they get there that it’s at your house. We had Ben Miller down… he didn’t want to leave! Rob Rinder… he came down, didn’t want to go. They love it because it’s different and it’s much more relaxed.

“I remember kicking Boyzone out at 2am, something like that. It’s a chilled out show. It’s difficult to do in this COVID world because you can’t have an audience and we’re on a third of the crew that we had before but so is everybody.”

He shares his home with his girlfriend Louise Davies and it features a state-of-the-art kitchen, an impressive outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven.

James has previously revealed how he got into working in the kitchen, he said, “My passion for food began when my father took the role of catering manager at the Castle Howard estate. At 13, a trip to the South of France in an HGV gave me the opportunity to really experience good food and wine in some of the best chateaux in France. I was hooked!”

Does James Martin have a house in Cornwall?

James Martin is thought to own a house in Penrose and is regularly seen enjoying the sights of the county.

He filmed in Cornwall as part of his five-part series James Martin’s Islands to Highlands and this saw him visit the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall and Devon.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV on Saturdays at 9.25am.