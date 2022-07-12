Why has Jacques left Love Island? All we know so far

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re wondering why has Jacques left Love Island you’re probably not alone as ITV announced his departure from the iconic villa.

From the moment Love Island 2022 started (opens in new tab) fans have been treated to nightly instalments of all the drama, laughter and betrayals they’ve come to expect from the hit reality show. Week after week viewers have tuned in to see everything from Davide and Ekin-Su kissing and making up to the explosive tears and arguments caused by Casa Amor (opens in new tab). Now as many people speculate about when the Love Island final could be (opens in new tab), the Casa Amor fallout is still being felt by this year’s line-up.

Having returned to the villa single fan favourite Paige recoupled with Jacques, who had looked like one of the strongest Love Island couples. However, Paige soon discovered that Jacques hadn’t been afraid to put their blossoming relationship to the “test” by kissing Cheyenne whilst she was at Casa Amor.

(Image credit: ITV)

Ever since the revelations emerged Jacques has been sleeping alone and his and Paige’s once idyllic coupledom looks shaky. Now ITV has confirmed the news that he’ll soon be departing the Love Island villa for good just days later.

Here we reveal all we know about why Jacques has left Love Island just a few days after the dramatic re-coupling…

Why has Jacques left Love Island?

After many dramatic weeks on the reality show Jacques O’Neill has left Love Island, with ITV confirming the news in a statement on July 12th, ahead of that night’s episode. And when it comes to the reason, all we know so far is that it’s his own decision and that he will be going into more details to his fellow Islanders very soon.

"Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa," the statement declared, according to Digital Spy (opens in new tab). "He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight's episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what's next for Jacques."

Already fans have been given an intriguing and super emotional first look sneak peek at the moment Jacques chats to Paige about their Love Island journey ahead of his departure.

Looking incredibly emotional he tells her, “You mean so much to me, you know that? I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here, but…”

At this point the clip draws to an end leaving fans with the heartbreaking final shot of both Jacques and Paige fighting back tears. It seems that despite all his attempts to make things up to Paige, the professional rugby league player could simply feel that their Casa Amor experience has forever changed things between them.

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Although Islander Luca previously told Jacques “she’ll forgive you”, his response that he wouldn’t let her, suggesting he didn’t believe he deserves her forgiveness could maybe be a factor in him deciding to walk on Day 37.

Earlier in the clip, fans were also given a glimpse of the moment Jacques is told that returning Islander Adam Collard (opens in new tab) has been talking about him behind his back and calling him “immature” to Paige. Pulling Paige for a chat about it, it’s clear he isn’t happy about the comments that have supposedly been made.

Whether this has also inspired Jacques’ dramatic decision to leave Love Island remains to be confirmed in tonight’s thrilling instalment. Though the first look of his final episode has already sparked *quite* the response from surprised fans…

“Though[t] Jacques was gonna pull a Liam 1 but he pulled a Liam 2 and left #LoveIsland”, one fan wrote, posting a picture of one half of last year’s winning duo, Liam Reardon, and Liam who left Love Island (opens in new tab) after just 36 hours in the villa this year.

Another responded, “Can’t believe Jacques left the villa within 24 hours of Adam’s arrival. That’s crazy.”

“Please tell me Paige leaves with Jacques I feel like they both need [the] real world and not the Island bubble and they’ll be brilliant together”, a third person declared.

With more details still to come the ultimate question of why has Jacques left Love Island will soon be answered fully. And his departure looks set to be an emotional one as he says goodbye to Paige and the friends he's made over the past 37 days...