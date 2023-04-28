As the final episode of The Late Late Show airs, many want to know why James Corden is moving back to the UK.

In April 2022, actor James Corden officially announced his departure from his CBS talk show after eight seasons. The news left many wondering why The Late Late Show is ending (opens in new tab) and when the last episode will be (opens in new tab), while others were keen to know what might James Corden do next. And following the news that he has decided to move out of America, his fans are curious to know why James Corden is going back to the UK.

The big move isn't the only time Corden hit the headlines recently, after he came under fire for being rude to restaurant staff (opens in new tab) from restaurant owner Keith McNally, who wrote on Instagram that the talk show host was banned from his venue. Thankfully, McNally later wrote that the ban had been rescinded after Corden phoned him and apologized.

Why is James Corden going back to the UK?

Speaking on CBS’s The Morning Show in December 2022, James Corden said, "The reason to leave is we're a long way from home in Los Angeles. And there [are] people at home that are getting older, and we want our kids to know them and be around them."

He added that he believes the decision is best for his family, saying, "I think anyone who's got kids knows that feeling of wanting to put down roots in a place where your family [is going to] be." Though he also admitted he had mixed feelings about the decision, adding, "I feel excited and scared."

Prioritizing family and spending more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children seems to be something James Corden is keen to do, and he's admitted that it's one of the reasons he decided to leave The Late Late Show.

In a recent interview with The Times (opens in new tab), he explained that he made the decision after he was forced to cancel a family summer holiday due to scheduling clashes with his TV show.

He said that when he told his son, Max, the holiday was canceled, "He looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky.

"I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit."

In terms of his career, Corden has said he has nothing lined up yet for when he returns to the UK, saying, "I've had to make peace with the fact that Gavin & Stacey, One Man, Two Guv’nors, History Boys, Late Late Show, McCartney - that might just be the high point of it all."

That being said, Ben Turner - who is a founding partner of James Corden's production company - told Variety (opens in new tab) in June 2022, "[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and Late is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of his time. We’re just really excited about having him back in the UK, and all the stuff that that entails, but it is a big moment for us."

Where does James Corden live?

James Corden currently lives in LA, ahead of his move back to the UK. He and wife Julia reportedly bought their home for roughly $10million, but according to Vogue (opens in new tab) the couple put the property up for sale for $22 million.

The Brentwood mansion sprawls across 8,600sqft and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a wood-paneled library, a media room and a private gym. Fans recently got a glimpse of what it looks like inside when his friend and award-winning singer, Adele, paid him a visit to film the final 'Carpool Karaoke' (opens in new tab) segment for his show.

Corden also owns an £8million house near Henley in Oxfordshire, though reports emerged earlier this year that it is being demolished and replaced with a new property, which the Sun (opens in new tab) reports will include a pool and tennis court.

How to watch the last Late Late Show

The final episode of The Late Late Show aired on CBS on 27 April in the US. Those who missed it can watch the final episode on catch up.

In the UK, the final episode of The Late Late Show will air on Sky Showcase at 10.15pm on Friday 28 April. The show sees the final Carpool Karaoke with Adele, along with appearances from other A-listers including Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Corbett, David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel.

There was also a clip of Corden performing 'Hakuna Matata' with Tom Cruise at a live performance of The Lion King.

