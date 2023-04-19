Why is the Late Late show ending?
James Corden's hit CBS talk show won't be renewed for another season...
As James Corden prepares to host his last ever episode (opens in new tab) of The Late Late Show, fans are wondering why is The Late Late Show being cancelled?
The actor turned TV presenter has been at the helm of the US late night talk show since 2015 and since then he's engaged viewers with his hilarious conversations with famous guests, comedy sketches and musical performances.
James Corden went viral last year and was forced to clear the air over what he said to restaurant staff (opens in new tab) and has brought a wide range of high profile guests to the show including filming with Prince Harry (opens in new tab).
But after April 27th, James Corden is bowing out for the last time with the CBS show which has aired for the past three decades is coming to an end, as we look at what we know about the show being cancelled...
Why is the Late Late show ending?
The Late Late Show is being cancelled after host James Corden decided to step down from the CBS show because he "always knew it was an adventure" and "never considered it to be the final destination".
In making his 'easy' but also surprising decision to leave, in an interview, James told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, "Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so, I mean, I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now. Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it.
"But the truth is it became a very easy decision," he continued, "because I always knew it was an adventure and I never, ever considered it to be the final destination."
In making his decision to leave, James outlined the moment his son made him realize there was more to working Sundays while filming Prime Video drama Mammals last year.
He explained, "One day I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son (Max), who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, 'I am,' and he said, 'I thought, well it’s Sunday,' and I said, 'I know, buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,' and his face just kind of dropped,"
James, who has three children (opens in new tab) - son Max, 12, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, five, with his wife Jules, recalled,"I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, 'I’ve realized, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.'"
Looking to his final show, James admitted, "I will be a mess on that last show. I will cry my eyes out."
But he realized it would be a bittersweet moment, he added, "But I will know, at my core, that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London," he added. "And it feels absolutely right in every single way."
What will James Corden do after the Late Late Show?
James Corden has revealed that he will be making a huge return to acting after leaving the Late Late Show. The actor, who rose to fame in the UK on comedy Gavin and Stacey (opens in new tab), is set to appear on screen in Mammals - a six part Amazon Original comedy series playing the role of Jamie.
Speaking on its upcoming release, the award-winning writer Jez Butterworth teased, “You’ll enjoy this if you enjoy James, Sally and my work.”
