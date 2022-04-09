We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars and other academy events for ten years after slapping Chris Rock at the dramatic ceremony last month.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science met on Friday to discuss what action should be taken following the incident which saw Will slap US comic, Chris Rock, after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

The Academy branded Will Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful behaviour” and banned him for ten years, but insisted he can keep his award for Best Actor. He had already resigned from The Academy and left people wondering: Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

A statement said, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

The ceremony escalated into chaos after Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock because of a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

It appears that the Men in Black star was not impressed with the comedian’s remark that Jada’s shaved haircut was reminiscent of famous film character G.I Jane. Jada has been openly suffering with the hair loss condition Alopecia since 2018.

“Jada, GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it,” said Rock in a skit to the Oscars audience seated in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. 50-year-old Jada seemed visibly annoyed, rolling her eyes at the comment. But it was husband Will Smith who decided to take action. Arising from his seat and storming the stage, Will proceeded to slap Chris Rock around the face in front of a visibly shocked crowd.

The Academy went on to thank Chris Rock for remaining composed throughout. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

Will, who went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard just moments after the incident, said he accepted the decision. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” a spokesperson said on his behalf.