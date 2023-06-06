Princess Eugenie gives birth to her second child and reveals the very special meanings behind the baby's name
The Princess of York has given fans the first-look of her newborn son and he's adorable
- Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second son and she's explained the very special meaning behind the baby's name.
- The Princess of York gave birth a week ago on May 30th.
Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second son with husband Jack Brooksbank and she has detailed the very special meanings behind his old-fashioned baby name.
The Princess of York, who revealed she was pregnant back in January, shared her lovely news with fans on Instagram by posting an adorable close-up photo of her newborn baby and one of her son August meeting his little brother for the first time.
She captioned the picture, "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs."
And went on to explain his baby name and its very special meaning after it was revealed surprising royal baby names are making a comeback.
Princess Eugenie explained, "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."
Ernest's middle name George is inspired by his great-great-great grandfather King George V, who also had Ernest as a middle name and also Jack's father George who died in 2021. While is middle name Ronnie is a nod to Sarah Ferguson's father Maj Ronald Ferguson who died in 2003.
Before adding how her eldest son was feeling about the new arrival. "Augie is loving being a big brother already." she added.
Ernest is 13th in line to the throne, in the royal line of succession, moving the Duke of Edinburgh down to 14th place.
Princess Eugenie previously revealed how she faced a 'battle' with a big change at home since August was born and she's expected to continue with her second son.
