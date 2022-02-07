26 Best Valentine’s gifts for her 2022

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Valentine’s gifts for her are thoughtful, meaningful, and at least a little bit romantic. Here’s our pick of the best Valentine gifts for girlfriends and wives.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her are tailored to her personal tastes and style. Some women love big romantic gestures – like delivering red roses to her office, whisking her away for the weekend, or lavishing her with an indulgent Valentine’s hamper gift. But others prefer meaningful tokens of love that will last, like personalised jewellery or keepsake items.

‘Finding the perfect Valentine’s gift for her is a minefield,’ says Goodto.com family editor, Stephanie Lowe. ‘What delights one woman can make another cringe. Pay close attention to the gifts she buys for her friends, and go for something similar. If she’s a jokey present-buyer, she’ll appreciate a Valentine’s gift that makes her laugh. But if she sends flowers or wine, those gestures are more likely to mean a lot to her. And, of course, you can always ask her what sort of gifts she loves. That’s one question we like being asked!’

While you're wallet's open, don't forget to plan your Valentine's dine-in deal and why not grab something from our Valentine's gifts for kids guide too.

Best Valentine’s gifts for her 2022 – the top 10

Don’t stress. Whichever camp you fall into – planning the perfect Valentine’s gift for your girlfriend or hoping to wow your wife with a thoughtful Valentine’s gift she’ll love – we’ve rounded up the very best Valentine’s gifts for her. They’ve all been thoroughly put to the test by our team or come highly recommended by leading ladies we know. So, stick with something from our list of the best Valentine’s gifts for her, and you can’t go wrong on February 14th, 2022. For starters, here’s what’s on our top 10…

Best Valentine’s gifts for her – under £10

If you’re after a small but thoughtful token gift, we’ve found the perfect item.

1. Love Journal

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her aren’t necessarily the most expensive. With change from a tenner, this little book of love notes isn’t going to break the bank – but it will certainly leave a mark on her heart. (Ahhh.)

Fill in the pages to create a personalised gift book that your beloved will want to read again and again. Every page has a fill-in-the-blank line so you can describe something you love about her. You can be as cheesy or as romantic as you like but it’s guaranteed to be one of the best Valentine’s gifts she’ll ever receive.

2. Photo Globe Hearts

Good news if writing out declarations of love isn’t really your vibe. They say a picture paints a thousand words. And this photo globe with hearts will do exactly that! Instead of snow, your chosen photo of the two of you is showered with sparkling red glitter hearts. She’ll be the envy of her colleagues with this in pride of place on her desk.

Best Valentine’s gifts for her – under £20

If you want to give a gift without coming over too serious, here’s what we’d recommend.

3. 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

If you’re still getting to know each other and aren’t ready for big gestures like sending flowers or giving her jewellery, the best Valentine’s Day gift for her is definitely one that focuses on fun. This 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster is packed with dating inspo to help you create some magical memories together! Simply scratch the silver panels off to select one of 100 different ideas for your next date. From taking a dance class to getting a couples’ massage, this is practically guaranteed to inject some fun into your relationship.

It’s also a brilliant gift if you’ve got youngsters and have to plan your date nights carefully. Instead of ending up at your local talking about the kids yet again, this gift help inject some variety into mum and dad’s date nights!

‘The poster is delivered in joyful packaging that will help keep the gift a secret as the box is a similar shape to a Toblerone but it’s guaranteed to last longer than any chocolate,’ says Senior Celebrity Writer Selina Maycock, who reviewed this for Goodto. ‘You might have done some of the activities before so if you’re keen to try something completely new, you could always take a trip down memory lane and scratch off the events you’ve done in the past together and write the date underneath using your photo memories from social media.’

4. Emma Bridgewater Pink Hearts Chilly’s Water Bottle

If she is more of a gym bunny than a bar hopper, treat her to this Pink Hearts Insulated Chilly’s Bottle. Designed to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, it holds 500ml and is the perfect gift for anyone keen to reduce their plastic consumption.

As well as the classic Emma Bridgewater pink hearts print, the rave reviews convinced us to include this in our roundup of the best Valentine’s gifts for her. ‘Absolutely love my new Chilly’s bottle – love the heart design and it’s a perfect size for my handbag,’ wrote one happy customer. ‘It keeps my drink really ice cold which is amazing as I’m in Spain and leave it in the car regularly. Would highly recommend it.’

5. The Vegan Chocolate Truffle Selection Box

If she’s vegan, this is hands-down one of the best Valentine’s gifts for her that we’ve come across. New for 2021, the Love Cocoa Chocolate Vegan Truffle Selection Box is filled with six different varieties of luxurious vegan truffles and there are 18 chocolates in total. From Coffee to Bakewell and Lime to Raspberry flavours, there’s a truffle here to suit everyone’s tastes. They’re also free from palm oil and every purchase helps to plant a tree in Kenya.

6. Yankee Candle Sweet Plum Sake Jar Candle

Who doesn’t love a fancy candle? This is the best Valentine’s Day gift for her if she is a homebody who loves a bit of self-care. A candle might seem a bit sedate but we love anything that encourages us to relax and savour a moment of well-earned self-care. Better still, you could volunteer to cook dinner or put the kids to bed while she puts her feet up and relaxes by candlelight!

This is Yankee Candle’s new Sweet Plum Sake candle, which is part of the Sakura Blossom Festival Collection with cocktail-inspired notes. It has top notes of lemon juice, Japanese plum, fuji apple, raspberry, and greens. Expect mid notes of redcurrant, black fig, mango, sake accord and rice wine, and base notes of coconut wood, vanilla, and aged Merlot. Yes, please!

7. Pasqua ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Rosé Prosecco Millesimato

If you’ve already been there and done that when it comes to a lavish proposal, treat the wife to a bottle of something sophisticated and special for the perfect Valentine’s gift for her.

Pasqua is a family-owned winery in Verona, home to the most famous love story in the world – Romeo and Juliet. Choose from this collection of four`PassioneSentimento’ (passionate feeling) wines, each featuring a label sharing messages left by lovers in the yard of Juliet’s house – on average 3000 are left each day!

Alternatively, go for one of two elegantly pink rosés – ’11 Minutes’ and ‘Y by 11 Minutes’ to gift and savour. The letter Y symbolises how divergent elements unite to become one in the sophisticated process that informs these award-winning wines. Unlike sweeter supermarket bottles, Pasqua’s Prosecco is made in a dry style, resulting in elegant, velvet-smooth bubbles.

Best Valentine’s gifts for her – under £40

Want to spend a little more on a thoughtful trinket she’ll treasure? Sorted.

8. Pandora Freehand Heart Ring

Who doesn’t love the sight of a distinctive Pandora gift box on Valentine’s Day? Hand-finished in 14k rose gold plating, this sweet but stylish metal blend ring features the freehand heart, a symbol of perfectly imperfect love. It stacks alongside other rings for a contemporary look – or treat her to more than one!

9. Ted Baker Crystal Heart Earrings

If you’re a pair of young star-crossed lovers, these heart-shaped Ted Baker earrings are a good choice. They’re inexpensive and less loaded with romantic meaning than a ring or a necklace but they’ll leave her in no doubt as to the fact that she has captured your heart.

Made from silver-tone metal with sparkling Swarovski crystal embellishment, these hoop earrings have Ted Baker logo-engraved details surrounding the small heart charms. The earings are presented in a Ted Baker branded gift box for the perfect low-key but thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift for her.

10. Jaffa Cake Gin

This bottle of Jaffa Cake Gin is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her if she’s a fan of the famous zesty chocolate sponge cakes. It’s a gift that says ‘let’s have a laugh’ but lets her know that you’ve been taking note of her likes and favourite things. Jaffa Cake Gin is distilled with oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and… actual Jaffa cakes! The label claims it’ll make the best Negroni you’ve ever tasted. Sounds like a challenge to us.

11. Personalised Malteser Heart Red Drizzle Tree

If gin doesn’t float her boat, stick to the classic Valentine’s Day option and go for chocolate – definitely the best Valentine’s gift for her if she has a sweet tooth.

But not just any chocolate – a Malteser tree is surely the way to her heart. Drizzled with red Belgian chocolate and shaped like a heart, this edible chocolate tree is the perfect pressie for an Instagrammer too – she’ll love showing it off on her grid. Best of all, you can personalise the message on the glass holder which she can reuse once she has scoffed the chocolate. It’s available in two different sizes (25cm or 35cm) and comes wrapped in cellophane and adorned with a red velvet ribbon.

12. Super Epic Love Quest Personalised Book

If traditional gifts like flowers, chocolates, booze and jewellery don’t feel quite right, we’ve found the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her.

Wonderbly has been making award-winning personalised books since 2013 and Your Super Epic Love Quest is a brand new personalised book starring the most iconic couple in history… the two of you! Each scene took hundreds of hours to create and you can personalise the illustrated characters to resemble you and the recipient. Throughout the book you’ll appear as iconic lovers – from Shakespearean suitors to Regency romantics, and 1920s hedonists to Disco scenesters – who battle against the odds to keep your love alive.

13. The Valentine’s Collection By Kocktail

If you can’t be together in person on the day of love, a letterbox delivery is the best Valentine’s gift for her.

Treat your date to all the ingredients for the perfect night in with this fabulous set of world-class cocktails. This is a brand new collection featuring drinks designed by cocktail curator Neil Donachie, who was senior barman at the Savoy Hotel’s Beaufort Bar when it was crowned the best hotel bar in the world. Included is everything you need to make four delicious versions of classic cocktails that take inspiration from the ultimate romantic pairing – chocolate and roses. There’s a Chocolate & Mint Espresso Martini, a Rose Petal Martini, a Peach & Hibiscus Spritz and – our favourite – the Rhubarb & Cucumber Spritz.

We asked Senior Celebrity Writer Selena Maycock to review this for Goodto. ‘The box is letterbox sized so it’s the perfect pressie to let a long-distance lover know that you’re thinking of them.’ she says. ‘Or if you’re spending the evening together, it’s the effortless way to rustle up a cocktail with all the garnishings for a night in to remember. The beautiful tiny rosebud garnish on the Rose Petal Martini is too gorgeous to eat, so when your drink is done, you could dry them out and use them to decorate and upcycle the glass Kocktail bottle.’

14. This Works Great In Bed Set Speaking of relaxing, this is the best Valentine’s gift for her if she’s recently had a baby or is in the thick of night feeds and nappy changes. While ‘Great In Bed’ might conjure up images of a different kind of Valentine’s gift, this is basically the gift of sweet, sweet sleep – it’s a luxurious pamper kit from This Works’ award-winning Deep Sleep collection. Displayed in a keepsake box, the set includes shower gel, body cream and bedding mist, each infused with the soothing fragrance of lavender, chamomile and vetiver to promote deep, restful sleep.

15. Personalised Love Heart Necklace & Keyring Set Some couples don't do Valentine's gifts. Maybe you save buying gifts for birthdays or Christmas, or just prefer to put your cash towards more practical things. If that's you, this bespoke keyring and heart necklace is the perfect practical Valentine's gift to remind her what she means to you – without spending money on something you don't need. You can also personalise the heart with her initial and add a short message to the keyring. 'My missing piece' and 'You complete me' are two of our fave ideas. Then give her the necklace and keep the keyring so that when you're together, the items complete each other.

16. Treedom ‘Love Is In The Air’ Two Trees Kit

From packaging and flowers to cards and decorations, Valentine’s Day creates lots of waste. But we’ve found the perfect sustainable Valentine’s gift. When you buy this kit, two trees will be planted together and then geolocated and photographed for you. Each tree has its own diary – an online page where you can discover the trees’ special features and follow the story of the Treedom project. This is one Valentine’s gift that will literally last a lifetime.

17. Love Potted Roses

Roses are hard to beat when it comes to the best Valentine’s gifts for her, but some women feel cut flowers are a waste of money – especially when they’re blooming pricy for one day of the year. Get around that with this set of red and white rose plants presented in pretty tin pots that spell out the word LOVE. She’ll be left in no doubt about your feelings for her.

Best Valentine’s gifts for her – under £50

Pushing the boat out? Make a splash with one of these classy gifts.

18. Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut Champagne Lipstick Gift

Just when you thought a bottle of bubbly couldn’t get more exciting. The Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut NV Champagne Lipstick Gift Pack is a luxurious Valentine’s gift for her. A world-renowned classic, this full-bodied Champagne boasts fresh pear and apple aromas, notes of almond and hazelnut, and an unmistakably zesty citrus finish. It’s perfectly presented in a glamorous lipstick container that the lucky lady in your life can keep long after the final sip.

19. Glamoriser Volume Boost Multi-Waver & Curler

If you’ve been coupled up forever, it can be tricky to find the right gift for her for Valentine’s Day. We’ve got the answer – a beauty gadget.

The Glamoriser Volume Boost Multi-Waver & Curler is the perfect V-Day to treat for a leading lady who deserves some time to pamper herself. Designed so you can create everything from festival-ready mermaid waves to super-deep high-glamour waves, it has five intelligent variable heat settings and comes with an eco-felt storage bag and heat mat. It’s also infused with Volume Boost Conditioners with plant-based keratin and macadamia to boost volume and help protect hair from heat damage. Best of all, it’s on sale at this price until 20th February! It comes beautifully packaged too so it’s the perfect pampering gift.

Senior Celebrity Writer Selina Maycock put this to the test for Goodto. ‘If you want a trip down memory lane then this volume boost multi-waver and curler will do just that as it gives 90’s vibes of crimping but with a 21st-century twist.’ she says. ‘The curls/ waves can be made as big or as small as you’d like with the adjustable roller that makes the plate sit higher or lower for the wave. It will give you pure mermaid locks and is super quick to achieve. But unlike the auto curler, the plates are more exposed for styling so you might need to take extra care with your fingers and ear lobes, especially if switching from using one to the other as it’s easy to forget which tool you’re holding as they are of similar glamorous design.’

20. V alentine’s Dried Flowers & Prosecco Hamper



If red roses are a bit much for your Mrs, go for this elegant bouquet of dried flowers instead. As well as being bang-on-trend, dried flowers are more sustainable and last so much longer than fresh blooms. And that means your beloved can continue to enjoy your gift for many months to come. This dried flower bouquet comes packaged in a large gift box with a bottle of bubbly included. Play your cards right, and she might even invite you to enjoy a glass of La Tenuta Sconta DOC Prosecco with her on Valentine’s Day.

Mum of three Johanna Parker reviewed this for Goodto. ‘What a lovely surprise to come home to after work,’ she says. It’s elegantly packaged in a box that I’ll reuse as a memory box and the bouquet is exquisite – dainty and delicate, and I love that it will last for ages. The Prosecco is extra dry and not too sweet, which is exactly how I like it. This would make a lovely, thoughtful gift for a busy mum who deserves to feel a bit special not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round.’

21. Floral Print Pink Long Tie Waist Robe Dressing Gown

Nightwear and lingerie are tricky territories when you’re searching for the best Valentine’s gifts for her. Steer well clear of anything tacky, tasteless, or flame-retardant. Instead, c hoose luxe fabrics and sophisticated pieces that she’ll be as comfortable wearing when she’s rustling the kids’ Cocoa Pops in the kitchen as she will be when it’s time for an early night for two.

This Floral Print Pink Long Tie Waist Robe Dressing Gown is just the ticket. It features soft-touch fabric with a botanical floral print with three-quarter length sleeves, matching piping, and a tie waist. And – our fave feature – pockets! If you want to spoil her, you can add the matching pyjamas too.

22. Merci Maman Valentine's Personalised Mini Heart Necklace A personalised piece of jewellery strikes the perfect note for a thoughtful Valentine's day gift. For the perfect jewellery gift that she is sure to treasure, we love this delicate heart necklace. It's a new design from Merci Maman – a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, who famously wore one of their personalised necklaces in 2014 to celebrate the birth of Prince George. There are ten pieces in the new Valentine's collection (prices start from £39) and each piece can be engraved with special dates, names, or initials to represent those you love. We particularly like this delicate heart necklace, which you can have hand-engraved with both of your initials intertwined. (We hope Prince William is reading…) We also adore the Personalised Boho heart necklace which mum of three Johanna Parker reviewed for us. 'This is hands down my new favourite necklace,' she says. 'It's so pretty and delicate and yet not insubstantial – everyone notices it, even on Zoom calls, and it's a real talking point as the five hearts are engraved with the initials of our little family of five. I cherish it!'

Best Valentine’s gifts for her over £100

Going for a grand gesture? We’ve got that covered with these suggestions.

23. Two Night Break For Two

Whisk her away and make precious memories on a two-night romantic getaway together. This voucher covers your choice of a selection of classic and unique two-night stays for two people. A cooked or continental breakfast is included on both mornings at some locations – check at the time of booking. There are hundreds of locations and a selection of lovely venues across the UK and Europe to choose from. Possible venues for your break include everything from character-rich manor houses and chic boutique hideaways serene Scottish Highland settings and coastal breaks in Cornwall.

24. Laithwaites Laurent-Perrier Gift Set

If you’re thinking of popping the question, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to make the ultimate romantic gesture. And that’s an occasion that definitely calls for some classy fizz.

If you’re planning to get down on one knee, this is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her that you’ll find. Mark the moment she says yes with a bottle of one of the most famous fine pink Champagnes. This premium bottle of bubbly is presented in an elegant gift box together with two champagne flutes and a Laurent-Perrier ice bucket – so you can recreate the moment together for years to come. Keep the bottle and pop a single red rose in it every Valentine’s Day to celebrate the anniversary of your engagement on the most romantic day of the year.

25. Red Rose Gucci Bloom Gift Set You literally can't go wrong with flowers and perfume – easily the best Valentine's gift for her that money can buy. And if money's no object – or you really want to make a splash – this gorgeous bouquet of 24 deep red roses comes with not one but two bottles of gorgeously floral Gucci Bloom perfume, all presented in a beautiful floral keepsake box. If you're looking for an extravagant Valentine's Day gift for her with serious wow factor, this is it. (But if it's a bit beyond your budget, go for Moonpig's bouquet of 12 red roses for £26.) Delivery is available on Valentine's Day itself.

26. Matilda Velvet Two Seater Sofa

Here’s another Valentine’s Day gift idea for long-term lovers. What could be more romantic than gifting the object of your affection a beautifully crafted love seat made for two? The reviews alone explain why we’ve included it in our roundup of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her:

‘Absolutely loved this two-seater sofa, worth the price. Brilliant quality and looks good in my bedroom. Don’t think just get it. You will seriously love it!!’

‘Gorgeous and expensive looking. So pleased I waited for this to come back in stock because it’s perfect. Fantastic value for money. Exactly what I wanted. Looks great in this corner of my bedroom and works perfectly with the marble table also from Dunelm.’

This is a pricy pressie – not one to send to someone you’ve only just met. But if you’re beyond the dating stage and want to show how much you love snuggling up together, this is definitely one of the best Valentine’s gifts for her that we can think of. Snuggle chairs and love seats can get really expensive but this one’s pretty affordable in comparison. And you can’t put a price on love!

VIEW NOW – DUNELM | £199

What is the best gift for your girlfriend on Valentine’s Day?

Ultimately, what makes the best Valentine’s Day gift for the woman you love is the thought that you put into it. It doesn’t have to be expensive or extravagant. Red roses are a traditional gift for your girlfriend on Valentine’s Day but a simple bunch of flowers can make a very special gift – if you take the time to find out what her favourite flowers are. Champagne and jewellery are also popular Valentine’s gifts for girlfriends. Think about what she loves doing, how she chooses to spend her free time, and the sort of gifts she chooses for the special people in her life and take inspiration from that. And if you’re still drawing a bank, treat her to something fancy to drink, something delicious to eat, or something beautiful to wear. Better still, go for all three!

Additional advice from GoodtoKnow Family Editor, Stephanie Lowe:

Don’t laugh, but one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts I ever got was a pair of bed socks! Yes, really. He knew that I get cold feet in bed. But he remembered me saying I don’t wear socks in bed as I overheat and it’s a pain trying to get them off when I’m half asleep. So he bought these specific socks with a really loose fit so I can pull them off with my other foot without even waking up. But the best thing about this gift? Knowing he had really listened to me and remembered what I’d said. Aw.