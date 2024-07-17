It's not too late! Prime Day ends tonight but these Cricut deals could have you crafting by Christmas

With Amazon Prime Day almost over for another year, there's just enough time to bag yourself a bargain and turn yourself into a crafting Queen by Christmas.

Picture the scene - you could be dashing off hand-made pop-up cards, crafting your festive decorations, and even saving money by making everyone personalised custom clothing as gifts this Christmas!

Since Amazon's biggest sale of the year kicked off yesterday, we've been busy sharing bargains galore and bringing you everything from the best Amazon Prime Day baby deals to the best Prime Day toy deals. The discounts have been pretty epic this year, with prices slashed on Amazon's best-selling devices from Kindles to Fire tablets and from Ring Doorbells to wearable pelvic floor trainers. But we've just spotted this mega deal on a range of cutting machines from Cricut which crafters are going crazy for.

If you need a quick refresher on how Prime Day works before we dive into the Prime Day Cricut deals, have a quick browse of how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime day or remind yourself of all the hidden benefits of Amazon Prime membership if you've yet to join us over here in the world of Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day Cricut deals

Here are the Prime Day deals that Cricut shared with us:

A leading innovator in smart cutting and crafting technology, Cricut is offering its first EVER Amazon Prime Day deal on the Cricut Joy Xtra Starter Bundle! Now under £200, it's down to £199.99 from the RRP of £249.99 but the deal will expire at 11.59pm so don't hang around if you fancy treating yourself to this or gifting it to some lucky pup. You can read my Cricut Joy Xtra review too to get the lowdown on how easy it is to set up and use, and how quickly it turned me into the crafty mum I've always dreamt of being!

Cricut Joy Xtra Starter Bundle - £249.99 | £199.99 (£50 off) The Cricut Joy Xtra is a versatile and compact cutting machine that can cut, write, and draw on a variety of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, paper, and iron-on transfers, allowing you to create custom decals, cards, labels, and home décor projects with ease and precision.

Cricut Explore 3 Starter Bundle - £329.99 | £279.99 (£50 off)

The Cricut Explore 3 is a versatile cutting machine that can cut over 100 materials, from cardstock and vinyl to bonded fabric and cork, enabling users to create intricate designs, personalised apparel, custom home decor, and professional-quality DIY projects with ease.

Head to Amazon for more Prime Day Cricut deals or check out these highlights:

Will these Prime Day deals really expire at midnight?

Yes! Don't wait to see if the price drops lower. It won't. But they will shoot back up to the normal RRP on the stroke of midnight. You've been warned!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. This year's Prime Day spanned two days, starting on 16th July and ending on 17th July. It’s a highly anticipated shopping event, often featuring some of the best bargains of the year on everything from electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices to kitchen appliances, baby gear, toys and even groceries.