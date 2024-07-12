5 unexpected reasons why a doorbell camera tops my Amazon Prime Day wishlist

As Prime Early Access deals start landing ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the first item on my wishlist is a Ring Doorbell. No, you haven't wandered from our parenting website to a tech site - this is all about capturing and sharing the everyday moments of family life as they unfold right on my doorstep.

When I spotted that the Ring Doorbell Camera is an Amazon Early Access Prime Day deal, I bit the bullet and ordered one right away. Stay with me, here. As someone who works from home, I've been slow to see the appeal of a doorbell camera. I’m pretty much always at home, so I never miss a delivery. Plus, I live in a rural part of the country where people tend to knock on the back door before letting themselves in rather than ring the doorbell. Yes, even the postman. You get used to it.

That said, I’m a huge fan of the doorbell camera videos that regularly go viral on social media. It seems every imaginable moment of family life has been captured by these humble devices, from heartwarming acts of kindness by a new mum's 'village' after the arrival of a new baby, to the sweet and funny family moments that would otherwise have gone undocumented.

Recently, we were chatting at GoodtoKnow HQ about our favourite viral doorbell camera moments. (Mine is definitely the one where a couple's neighbour captures the days leading up to their new chapter of life as they become parents, by the way.) Then, all of a sudden, out came a flurry of funny stories about moments captured on doorbell cameras belonging to our editorial team and their wider families.

Who knows whether I'll have my own doorbell camera moments to share with the world, but if nothing else, you'll soon be able to see that I'm not joking about the postman. I'm not all that into Amazon Prime Day, unlike folks who swot up on how to get the best Prime Day deals, but here are five reasons why a Ring Video Doorbell was the first thing in my basket after I browsed this year's Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals...

1. Capturing family milestones

There’s nothing like the joy of watching your little one begin to crawl or take their first steps, and most of us have dedicated hours to capturing those precious milestones on our smartphones. But what about all the other gorgeous doorstep moments of family life that aren't captured on film, like your toddler's first time scooting or cycling down the driveway? And oh, the times I could have captured my kids running out to the car when they were little to welcome grandparents visiting from far afield, which would have been automatically saved for me to cherish and share. With a teen who recently took possession of his first car, I'm a little sad I didn't have a doorbell camera to capture the moment he drove it onto the driveway or the first time he took it for a spin after passing his test.

2. Preventing missed deliveries

I know I said I rarely miss a delivery since I work from home, but there is one kind of delivery problem that a video doorbell would solve – when a certain less-than-reliable courier company claims they have attempted delivery of my latest Vinted spoils despite me being at home all day. I'd also welcome being able to check my phone when the doorbell rings and I'm in the middle of a work call. I've lost count of the times I've had to make my apologies mid-call only to discover that I've been interrupted by 76 rolls of toilet paper for the Airbnb my husband runs, which could have stayed on the doorstep until my meeting was over. (You try explaining when your boss asks if the delivery was anything nice.) With the two-way audio feature on my soon-to-be-delivered Ring Video Doorbell, I'll be able to instruct the nice loo-roll delivery guy to leave it in the porch for my husband to deal with later.



3. Monitoring arrivals

Perhaps my favourite feature of a doorbell camera is the fact that you can receive alerts when visitors arrive and greet them via the app without having to go to the door. I have two teenagers who slip in the front door at all times of the day and night, usually when I'm in bed with one eye on the clock while I worry about their whereabouts. So I love the idea of getting an alert when they're safely home instead of repeatedly staggering to their room to check on them, which risks waking the puppy. Even better, I can wish them goodnight with 'I love you, sleep well' which, I think, would help us to stay connected despite our wildly different schedules as our lives change and the kids grow up.

4. Managing unexpected visitors

From spontaneous visits from neighbours to ill-timed charity collections, unexpected visitors can really disrupt the day when you work from home. I love the thought of being able to see who’s at the door without leaving my current task. That translates to other stages of family life too; whether you’re in the middle of helping with homework or putting the baby down for a nap, you can decide whether to answer the door or ask them to come back later, all without disturbing your routine. I wish I'd had this when my kids were babies.

5. Preventing another teen house party

I'm not going to lie, this is the feature that really sold the Ring Doorbell Camera to me. When the editorial team were chatting about the merits of a doorbell camera, someone on the team let slip that they know someone who finds the activity history feature invaluable for keeping tabs on who comes in and out of the house. My mind immediately went to checking that teens are home by their curfew, or that they've actually left for college on time. I'm all for a device that will help maintain a sense of order and security in my household, ensuring everyone is where they’re supposed to be without me running up and down the stairs checking who is where.

Where this clever gadget really comes into its own is when you reach the stage of parenthood where you leave the teens at home while you go away for the weekend or even on holiday. I learned the hard way that leaving a teen home alone with strict instructions not to throw a party is ridiculously naive. (I only twigged to the shenanigans because the house was way too clean and the bins were way too empty, plus they left a rogue Courvoisier lid abandoned under the table, and who the heck drinks that!?) There's no way I'll ever leave a teen home alone again without the peace of mind that comes from knowing I'll be able to see *exactly* who is coming and going plus how long they're staying while I'm gone. Sorry kids, the party's over.

For me, a doorbell camera isn’t just about enhancing security; it’s about enhancing family life. From capturing spontaneous moments, preventing everyday hassles, and improving connection and communication in our busy, always-on household, I can see this device becoming indispensable once it's here. I plan to embrace the technology and let it help me manage and enjoy the beautiful chaos of family life on my very own doorstep.

