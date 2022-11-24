Best iCandy Peach, Lime, and Orange Black Friday deals

We've tracked down the best iCandy Black Friday deals around and popped them all here so you can snag a boujee buggy for a bargain price. (You're welcome.)

If you're after a premium pushchair but don't like the thought of spending quite that much money on a set of wheels - unless it comes with a soft top and a personal chauffeur - we've got you. The best Black Friday baby deals (opens in new tab) are here and this is your moment, with retailers gleefully slashing prices on the best prams and pushchairs that are most definitely out of our price range throughout the rest of the year.

iCandy has unleashed an impressive line-up of incredible offers for Black Friday. Until 11.59 pm on Cyber Monday (28th of November), iCandy’s Black Friday sale sees decent deals across a selection of their range of iconic pushchairs including Peach 6, Lime Lifestyle, Orange 3, and Peach All-Terrain collections.

Other retailers are price-matching to keep up with iCandy.

Where to find iCandy Black Friday deals

iCandy deals for Black Friday 2022

There are seven iCandy pushchairs in the current range - Core, Cerium, Peach AT (all-terrain), Lime, Orange, and Raspberry. If you're not sure what the difference is between each pushchair or want to know which one is right for you, our guide to which iCandy pram is the best (opens in new tab) will help.

The newest iCandy pram on the block is the Core, which launched in September, so you're unlikely to find any deals on it since it's brand new and in high demand. If you're after the Peach, Lime, or Orange, however, you're in luck!

These are the best iCandy Black Friday pram deals we've found so far:

(opens in new tab) iCandy Peach 8-Piece Travel Bundle - WAS £1,198.99 NOW £754.99 (SAVE £439) |Kiddies Kingdom (opens in new tab) The iCandy Peach is the ultimate convertible pushchair, designed to convert from a single stroller to a double pushchair as required. Superb, practical design and a luxe feel and finish make this the perfect pram for a growing family. At less than £1000 and with more than £400 off, this is a 'peach' of a deal that's well worth snapping up at this price.

(opens in new tab) iCandy Lime Lifestyle Complete Bundle - WAS £785 NOW £599.95 (SAVE £185.05) |Kiddies Kingdom (opens in new tab) Read our iCandy Lime pushchair review (opens in new tab) to find out why we're firmly of the opinion that this is one of the best pushchairs (opens in new tab) money can buy. Or just take our word for it and save yourself close to £200 on a set of wheels that scored the full 5 stars with our mum tester and came out top as the best premium buy.

(opens in new tab) iCandy Orange Pushchair and Carrycot Complete Bundle - WAS £999 NOW £749 (SAVE £250) |Kiddies Kingdom (opens in new tab) Not only does this look and feel like a luxe item but the well-thought-out design and clever functionality make this one of the best prams money can buy - that's what our mum tester told us when we asked her to roadtest the Orange. Read our iCandy Orange review (opens in new tab) to see why she thinks it's worth every penny. Or snap one up now for even fewer pennies than usual.

