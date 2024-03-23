Is this travel crib tucked in a changing bag the perfect solution for busy parents on the go? We found out...

A stylish, award-winning baby travel crib changing bag that's been hailed as the must-have product for busy parents on the go, the Bizzi Growin Pod is the world's first 2-in-1 travel bag and baby crib — but is it really something you can't live without? We found out!

We asked our parent tester, Loren, to try out the Bizzi Growin POD with her 12-week-old son, Sam, and judging from her feedback, we'd have to say she's one smitten kitten! If you don't want to cart one of the best travel cots with you wherever you go (even the most compact ones can still be bulky) and you're looking to tick several baby product boxes, the Bizzi Growin POD is well worth considering.

Ensuring nap time is convenient and stress-free wherever you may be, the Bizzi Growin POD is both functional and fashionable, with a unique fold-out crib section that's easy to use and can be assembled in minutes. We also love the durable and easy to clean fabric which means you can weather all those messy parenting storms with ease.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Loren Goodto parent tester For this review, GoodtoKnow asked one of our parent testers to try out the Bizzi Growin POD with her 12-week-old son, Sam. Loren loved the flexibility, quality and longevity of this bag and found the stylish design to be a nice bonus!

We immediately fell in love with the design of this baby travel crib changing bag, but we were keen to find out more about exactly how it can add value to your life as a new parent. Does it take up lots of space? Is it comfortable to wear and easy to transport? And how durable and easy to clean is it? All of these things are important when you're considering a purchase of this nature and as you'll soon discover, Loren felt it ticked all those boxes beautifully.

Price and availability

At £58, we feel the Bizzi Growin POD is a mid-range product, however, when you consider that it doubles up as both a travel bag and a baby crib, we feel it blows it's pricier competitors (who offer either a changing bag or a crib) out of the water.

"It’s more expensive than a basic changing bag," agrees Loren, adding, "but you get two products in one: a transportable daytime cot and a changing/weekend bag."

Is it a luxury product rather than an essential one? Absolutely. As Loren says, "you don’t really need it, but it’s lovely to have it!"

Still, if you're pitting this against other changing bags, Loren feels it's absolutely a best buy. However, she goes on to say that "if it’s in a category with other travel cots then no, [it's not a best buy] as you can’t leave the baby to sleep in it unsupervised (meaning it’s not really suitable for use at night)."

(Image credit: Bizzi Growin)

Design and features

Weighs: 1.2kgs | Age: From newborn up to when baby can push themselves up on their hands

Folded size (Bag): W48cm x H35cm x D14cm Unfolded size (Crib): W48cm x H35cm x D77cm

When it comes to the overall design, features and comfort, the Bizzi Growin POD is pretty darn hard to fault. There's definitely no need for bulky, heavy travel cots when you have this little beauty in the house — simply grab your travel bag and off you go!

But, what exactly was it that our tester loved so much? Well, according to Loren, the first big plus is just how flexible it is. "The fact it’s also a travel cot gives it the edge over other bags. If you want to use it as just a bag, this essentially doubles its internal capacity, so it’s very practical," she says.

At 1.2kgs, Loren was also impressed by how easy it was to carry this bag about, stating that, "it’s well made from soft-touch vegan leather and feels super sturdy yet surprisingly lightweight considering it’s also a cot."

Even though Bizzi Growin state that the POD is only recommended for babies who can't yet sit up unaided, Loren felt it would still offer her excellent longevity as she can use it as a changing/travel bag for Sam when he gets older. "I love the sleek design too – I’d be happy to use it as a weekend bag for myself!," she told us.

As for the interior space, Loren describes it as being "really roomy — much bigger than other changing bags I have — so it had enough space to fit Sam's clothes, muslins and other bits and bobs for a week away. It’s also well thought out, with two main compartments (one of which houses the fold-out crib) and internal and external pockets. The insulated bottle pocket is a particularly handy touch."

Loren also really liked the removable cross-body strap that comes with the POD, as well as the two top handles as this allowed her to sling it across her body while she was running errands with Sam. The one downside? "The mattress crinkles a little which can make a sound when you’re laying baby down. It woke Sam up a couple of times when I was moving him from sleeping in my arms to the cot," Loren said.

All in all, the Bizzi Growin POD has an incredibly well thought out design that makes nap time and changing time incredibly convenient and stress-free. Oh, and as an extra bonus, the POD is simple to wipe down and clean when those inevitable parenting messes occur and it comes in four classy colours — black, porcini, whisper grey and windsor grey — with a beautifully patterned interior.

(Image credit: Bizzi Growin)

How we tested

The Bizzi Growin POD was put to the test on a regular basis by our parent tester and her 12-week-old son

Was put through its paces on a trip to Cornwall as well as around the house and at picnics in the park

Our parent tester dove deep into all the facets of this POD, considering things like flexibility, versatility, longevity, quality, how easy it was to use and assemble, and how comfortable it was to carry around

Things you won't find on the box

One of the things our parent tester absolutely loved about the Bizzi Growin POD was all the useful additions that you may not pick up on just by skimming the product spec on the website.

"I love all the thoughtful details, such as that it comes with a mosquito net for naps outdoors," Loren told us. "Sam was bitten by a tick recently, which ended up in a couple of hospital visits, so I’m really conscious about keeping insects away from him when we’re outside now."

Also, if you're anything like us and aren't always the best with putting things together, you'll be relieved to learn that this product is a piece of cake to assemble.

"The crib itself is super easy to put together — all you have to do is unzip the back of the bag, extend it, insert the poles and roll out the padded mattress. Takes less than a minute. I used it as a safe place for Sam to lie in while awake as well as for nap times (instead of risking spit-up getting on the holiday cottage’s beds/sofas!)," Loren said.

Who's it best for

After putting the Bizzi Growin POD through its paces in a variety of different situations and settings, Loren felt that it's a product that would benefit a wide range of parents — including those who often rely on their feet to get around!

"It’s excellent for non-drivers," she said. "I travel by public transport to stay at my mother’s home regularly, so this bag has been really handy on those occasions."

Loren says she also feels it would suit anyone who likes beautifully designed products — "I have the black version but the porcini colour is especially stylish."

Her overall verdict? "I recommended this bag to friends because the idea sounds a little gimmicky but it’s been far more useful than I thought it would be."

Need an alternative?

With the Bizzi Growin POD being the world's first 2-in-1 travel bag and baby crib, finding an alternative is somewhat tricky. However, if you're happy to keep your changing bag and your crib as two separate items, why not consider a Moses basket?

One of our personal favourites is the Mokee Wool Nest Moses Basket which retails on the brand's website for £149. It offers a stylish and contemporary twist on the traditional Moses basket and is made from high-quality blended wool felt. Easily flat packed for travel and storage, it comes with a mattress, liner and fitted sheet — plus there's the option of purchasing a separate stand for extra stability.

Shopping for more baby equipment? Check out our guides to the best Moses baskets and the best travel cots.