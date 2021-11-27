We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Parents, fetch your wallets. There’s a whopping £458 off in this incredible SNOO Black Friday baby deal. We’re not kidding: this could change your life.

This high-tech cot is an absolute game-changer when it comes to teaching a baby how to sleep – not to mention helping new parents get more shut-eye. You’d be mad not to snap it up in this Snoo Smart Sleeper deal especially if you’re expecting a baby and bracing yourself for sleepless nights.

Prior to Black Friday, we included the Snoo Smart Sleeper baby cot in our best Moses basket buying guide and our tester said it changed her life in her glowing Snoo Smart Sleeper Cot 5 star review. Not only did her baby sleep for longer and settle more easily at night, but she and her husband started to enjoy new parenthood at a new level, thanks to fewer broken nights and way less sleep deprivation. This is definitely one of the very best Black Friday baby deals around this year.

SNOO Smart Sleeper Black Friday deal

SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot – £1,145 £687 (SAVE £458)

This clever baby cot responds to your baby’s cues with five levels of sound and motion to gently soothe them to sleep or settle them when they wake. You can control it via your smartphone using the app and even set customisable settings to track your baby’s sleep patterns. It’s suitable from birth to six months. View Deal The Snoo Smart Sleeper Baby Cot promises safer, longer, and happier sleep for both baby and parents. This is a premium baby product that normally costs £1,145 but with almost £500 knocked off for Black Friday, you’d be mad not to snap it up. based on our tester’s feedback, we’re almost tempted to guarantee it’ll improve your baby’s sleep. Happiest Baby, in tandem with Dr. Harvey Karp (author of Happiest Baby on the Block), say the Snoo can help reduce the impact of sleep issues such as sleep regression and even eliminate the need for controversial sleep training.